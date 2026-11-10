NHTSA Probes 1.2M Ford Explorers Over Airbag Burn Injuries
(MENAFN) US auto safety regulators have opened an investigation into more than 1.2 million Ford Explorer SUVs after reports that side airbag deployments left occupants with serious burn injuries, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.
The preliminary evaluation covers an estimated 1,236,155 vehicles from model years 2021 through 2026.
The agency’s Office of Defects Investigation has logged eight complaints from vehicle owners and four Early Warning Reporting death and injury reports alleging burns after side airbag deployment. Drivers and front-seat passengers said they were burned in crashes in which seat-mounted side airbags went off. The injuries were typically described as second- or third-degree burns that required medical treatment.
Some of the complaints came from law enforcement officers hurt in Ford Explorer Police Interceptor vehicles.
Opened on Nov. 6, the probe will examine the scope, frequency and potential safety consequences of the alleged defect.
Waymo recall fix under scrutiny
In a separate action, NHTSA opened a recall query covering 2,895 vehicles fitted with Waymo’s fifth-generation automated driving system, citing continued school bus safety violations.
The regulator said it found numerous reports of Waymo vehicles driving past stopped school buses that had flashing red lights or extended stop arms.
Waymo filed recall 25E084 on Dec. 10, 2025, seeking to fix the problem with a software update designed to keep vehicles stationary when required. The company reported finishing the update across affected vehicles by Nov. 17, 2025. Yet most incidents identified in NHTSA’s earlier investigation took place after that date.
The new review, also opened on Nov. 6, will determine whether the recall remedy was adequate and why violations persisted after the update.
The preliminary evaluation covers an estimated 1,236,155 vehicles from model years 2021 through 2026.
The agency’s Office of Defects Investigation has logged eight complaints from vehicle owners and four Early Warning Reporting death and injury reports alleging burns after side airbag deployment. Drivers and front-seat passengers said they were burned in crashes in which seat-mounted side airbags went off. The injuries were typically described as second- or third-degree burns that required medical treatment.
Some of the complaints came from law enforcement officers hurt in Ford Explorer Police Interceptor vehicles.
Opened on Nov. 6, the probe will examine the scope, frequency and potential safety consequences of the alleged defect.
Waymo recall fix under scrutiny
In a separate action, NHTSA opened a recall query covering 2,895 vehicles fitted with Waymo’s fifth-generation automated driving system, citing continued school bus safety violations.
The regulator said it found numerous reports of Waymo vehicles driving past stopped school buses that had flashing red lights or extended stop arms.
Waymo filed recall 25E084 on Dec. 10, 2025, seeking to fix the problem with a software update designed to keep vehicles stationary when required. The company reported finishing the update across affected vehicles by Nov. 17, 2025. Yet most incidents identified in NHTSA’s earlier investigation took place after that date.
The new review, also opened on Nov. 6, will determine whether the recall remedy was adequate and why violations persisted after the update.
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