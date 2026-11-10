Delhi Air Pollution Rises During Diwali Celebrations
(MENAFN) Air pollution levels in India’s capital, Delhi, worsened on Monday as firecracker use during Diwali celebrations contributed to a rise in pollution. The Hindu festival of lights was observed across the country on Sunday.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported late Monday afternoon that the city’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 344 over a 24-hour period.
Thick smog covered several parts of Delhi on Monday morning, reducing visibility and affecting residents as they began their day.
The capital experienced its most polluted Diwali in five years, recording an average AQI of 376. Monitoring stations operated by the Delhi government showed pollution levels ranging from “very poor” to “severe” across the city, with one station registering an AQI of 413.
Firecrackers continued to be set off until late Sunday night despite restrictions issued by the Supreme Court, which allowed only certified green crackers to be used during specified hours.
Authorities said anti-smog guns had been deployed in an effort to reduce pollution levels.
Several factors were expected to further affect Delhi’s air quality, including unfavorable weather conditions, vehicle emissions, firecracker use during the celebrations and the seasonal increase in crop-residue burning in neighboring states.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported late Monday afternoon that the city’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 344 over a 24-hour period.
Thick smog covered several parts of Delhi on Monday morning, reducing visibility and affecting residents as they began their day.
The capital experienced its most polluted Diwali in five years, recording an average AQI of 376. Monitoring stations operated by the Delhi government showed pollution levels ranging from “very poor” to “severe” across the city, with one station registering an AQI of 413.
Firecrackers continued to be set off until late Sunday night despite restrictions issued by the Supreme Court, which allowed only certified green crackers to be used during specified hours.
Authorities said anti-smog guns had been deployed in an effort to reduce pollution levels.
Several factors were expected to further affect Delhi’s air quality, including unfavorable weather conditions, vehicle emissions, firecracker use during the celebrations and the seasonal increase in crop-residue burning in neighboring states.
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