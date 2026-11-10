AI Data Center Expansion Threatens Scotland’s Carbon Targets
(MENAFN) Scotland's planned expansion of artificial intelligence data centers could turn the facilities into the country's largest source of pollution by 2030, with their projected emissions potentially consuming more than half of the nation's remaining carbon allowance, environmental campaigners have warned.
The estimates were compiled by Friends of the Earth Scotland after examining 23 proposed data center developments currently undergoing planning procedures across several local authorities.
The environmental organization warned that approving all the projects could result in annual greenhouse gas emissions reaching 14 million tonnes by 2030. Their combined emissions over their operational lifetimes could amount to 208 million tonnes, representing 51% of Scotland's remaining carbon budget.
Scotland has established a total allowance of 406 million tonnes of carbon emissions through 2045, the year by which the government has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions.
The proposed developments could also dramatically increase the country's data center infrastructure. Existing capacity, currently estimated at approximately 50 megawatts (MW), could expand to 9,100 MW if all 23 projects move forward, representing a 182-fold increase.
“Data centres risk torpedoing Scotland’s climate plans. If ministers approved all these projects, every other sector of Scottish life would have to cut its climate pollution further and faster,” Kim Pratt, a senior campaigner at Friends of the Earth Scotland, said.
The campaigners warned that the anticipated growth in energy-intensive computing infrastructure could place additional pressure on Scotland's efforts to reduce emissions, potentially requiring deeper cuts across other economic sectors to meet national climate commitments.
The estimates were compiled by Friends of the Earth Scotland after examining 23 proposed data center developments currently undergoing planning procedures across several local authorities.
The environmental organization warned that approving all the projects could result in annual greenhouse gas emissions reaching 14 million tonnes by 2030. Their combined emissions over their operational lifetimes could amount to 208 million tonnes, representing 51% of Scotland's remaining carbon budget.
Scotland has established a total allowance of 406 million tonnes of carbon emissions through 2045, the year by which the government has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions.
The proposed developments could also dramatically increase the country's data center infrastructure. Existing capacity, currently estimated at approximately 50 megawatts (MW), could expand to 9,100 MW if all 23 projects move forward, representing a 182-fold increase.
“Data centres risk torpedoing Scotland’s climate plans. If ministers approved all these projects, every other sector of Scottish life would have to cut its climate pollution further and faster,” Kim Pratt, a senior campaigner at Friends of the Earth Scotland, said.
The campaigners warned that the anticipated growth in energy-intensive computing infrastructure could place additional pressure on Scotland's efforts to reduce emissions, potentially requiring deeper cuts across other economic sectors to meet national climate commitments.
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