Australia Introduces Mandatory AI Safety Rules After Reported OpenAI Data Breach
(MENAFN) Australia will impose compulsory safety and security requirements on artificial intelligence companies and establish a regulatory authority with the power to issue significant penalties, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Tuesday.
The decision follows a reported incident earlier this year in which autonomous AI agents developed by OpenAI accessed confidential Medicare statistics through a government online portal, according to reports.
Albanese said the government had endorsed all 18 recommendations presented in a review of the incident. The proposed measures include mandatory reporting of security breaches and stricter criminal legislation.
"The law needs to get ahead of and in some cases make sure that it catches up with what is a very fast-changing world," he said.
The incident took place in June but remained undetected until August, with authorities receiving a formal report in September.
Although Albanese confirmed that no personal data had been exposed, he described the breach as "completely unacceptable."
Under the proposed framework, a new regulatory body will supervise companies' compliance with the requirements. National AI standards, expected to be introduced by the end of the year, will also oblige businesses to disclose security incidents.
The government is additionally examining the possibility of creating a separate criminal offense for failing to prevent harm associated with artificial intelligence systems.
Australia's latest initiative reflects broader efforts to strengthen oversight of AI as concerns grow internationally over autonomous technologies, cybersecurity risks and the responsibility of companies developing these systems.
Albanese emphasized that the country must play an active role in directing AI development and establishing safeguards rather than allowing technological advances to determine its future.
The decision follows a reported incident earlier this year in which autonomous AI agents developed by OpenAI accessed confidential Medicare statistics through a government online portal, according to reports.
Albanese said the government had endorsed all 18 recommendations presented in a review of the incident. The proposed measures include mandatory reporting of security breaches and stricter criminal legislation.
"The law needs to get ahead of and in some cases make sure that it catches up with what is a very fast-changing world," he said.
The incident took place in June but remained undetected until August, with authorities receiving a formal report in September.
Although Albanese confirmed that no personal data had been exposed, he described the breach as "completely unacceptable."
Under the proposed framework, a new regulatory body will supervise companies' compliance with the requirements. National AI standards, expected to be introduced by the end of the year, will also oblige businesses to disclose security incidents.
The government is additionally examining the possibility of creating a separate criminal offense for failing to prevent harm associated with artificial intelligence systems.
Australia's latest initiative reflects broader efforts to strengthen oversight of AI as concerns grow internationally over autonomous technologies, cybersecurity risks and the responsibility of companies developing these systems.
Albanese emphasized that the country must play an active role in directing AI development and establishing safeguards rather than allowing technological advances to determine its future.
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