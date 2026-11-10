Israeli Authorities Seek Contractors for Gvaot Settlement Expansion
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities have announced a construction tender covering 732 new settlement units in Gvaot, located west of Bethlehem in the occupied southern West Bank, according to a Palestinian government commission.
The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said the tender was released on Sunday as part of the initial stage of a broader settlement expansion initiative targeting the Bethlehem governorate.
The proposed development includes several types of infrastructure, featuring multistory residential buildings, commercial properties and public service facilities, based on information from official Israeli land authority records.
The bidding process is scheduled to open on Dec. 1, while interested companies and developers will have until Dec. 28 to submit their offers.
In addition to the residential construction plans, Israeli authorities have announced another tender covering land allocated for commercial projects, employment centers and public buildings within the same settlement area.
The commission explained that the two initiatives point to a wider development strategy extending beyond housing construction to include economic activities and public services intended to support the settlement's expansion.
It also emphasized that the publication of construction tenders represents a significant administrative stage in advancing previously authorized settlement projects, as it enables private companies and developers to compete for contracts to develop the designated land.
The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said the tender was released on Sunday as part of the initial stage of a broader settlement expansion initiative targeting the Bethlehem governorate.
The proposed development includes several types of infrastructure, featuring multistory residential buildings, commercial properties and public service facilities, based on information from official Israeli land authority records.
The bidding process is scheduled to open on Dec. 1, while interested companies and developers will have until Dec. 28 to submit their offers.
In addition to the residential construction plans, Israeli authorities have announced another tender covering land allocated for commercial projects, employment centers and public buildings within the same settlement area.
The commission explained that the two initiatives point to a wider development strategy extending beyond housing construction to include economic activities and public services intended to support the settlement's expansion.
It also emphasized that the publication of construction tenders represents a significant administrative stage in advancing previously authorized settlement projects, as it enables private companies and developers to compete for contracts to develop the designated land.
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