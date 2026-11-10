AMEA Oman 2026 Enters Final Countdown As Global Bitumen, Base Oil & Logistics Industry Prepares To Gather In Muscat

More than 40 sponsors and exhibitors support Petrosil's 7th AMEA Convention & Exhibition on 23 November

MUSCAT, OMAN, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Petrosil is pleased to announce that more than 40 sponsors and exhibitors have confirmed their participation in the AMEA Bitumen, Base Oil & Logistics Convention & Exhibition 2026, taking place on 23 November 2026 at the Radisson Collection Muscat, Hormuz Grand, Oman. With less than two weeks to go, Petrosil's international convention is set to bring industry businesses together for a day of high-value networking and commercial engagement.

The strong response highlights industry interest in a dedicated platform connecting businesses across the bitumen, base oil, lubricants, petroleum, petrochemicals, shipping and logistics sectors.

The upcoming convention will bring together producers, refiners, traders, importers, exporters, distributors and service providers for a focused day of face-to-face networking, commercial discussions and opportunities to build lasting business relationships.

Strong Industry Participation Sets the Stage for Valuable Business Connections

The participation of more than 40 sponsors and exhibitors marks an important milestone for AMEA Oman 2026, reflecting the value companies place on direct engagement with customers, suppliers and industry counterparts.

As businesses navigate competitive markets and evolving customer requirements, establishing reliable commercial relationships remains essential to securing supply, identifying new customers and exploring opportunities for growth.

AMEA Oman 2026 has been designed with these priorities in mind. Its dedicated exhibition and networking format will allow participating companies to showcase their products and services, exchange market perspectives and connect with potential trading partners.

From established producers and refiners to international trading companies, distributors and logistics providers, the convention will bring together businesses whose activities are closely connected across the downstream petroleum supply chain.

Evolving Market Dynamics Highlight the Value of Face-to-Face Engagement

International bitumen and base oil markets continue to be influenced by changing supply conditions, refinery operations, infrastructure demand, freight costs and regional trading patterns.

In the bitumen sector, road construction, highway development and infrastructure maintenance remain important sources of demand. At the same time, refinery output, seasonal purchasing patterns, product specifications and regional pricing differences influence sourcing strategies and international trade flows.

For base oil suppliers and lubricant manufacturers, product availability, quality requirements, supply reliability and efficient distribution channels remain central to commercial decision-making.

Shipping and logistics companies play an equally important role in connecting these markets. Vessel availability, freight rates, storage infrastructure and delivery schedules can significantly influence the cost and competitiveness of petroleum product movements.

Against this backdrop, direct industry engagement provides businesses with an opportunity to exchange insights, understand changing customer priorities and develop relationships that support future commercial activity.

Muscat Offers a Strategic Setting for International Industry Networking

Oman's geographical position along key maritime routes connecting the Gulf with international markets provides a fitting setting for a convention focused on petroleum products, commodities trading and logistics.

The Sultanate's refining capabilities, industrial infrastructure and established maritime connections support its role in regional and international trade.

Continued investment in economic diversification, industrial development and logistics under Oman Vision 2040 further reinforces the country's relevance as a destination for international business engagement.

By bringing AMEA Oman 2026 to Muscat, Petrosil aims to create opportunities for industry participants to strengthen commercial relationships, explore new markets and engage with businesses operating across interconnected supply chains.

A Dedicated Platform for Meaningful Commercial Engagement

AMEA Oman 2026 distinguishes itself through a format centred on direct business interaction rather than traditional conference presentations.

The one-day convention and exhibition will provide sponsors, exhibitors and delegates with opportunities to meet face-to-face, showcase their capabilities, discuss market requirements and engage with prospective customers and suppliers.

With more than 40 confirmed sponsors and exhibitors, participants will have access to a broad network of businesses involved in petroleum production, trading, transportation and related services.

The event's focused structure is designed to facilitate productive conversations and encourage connections that can develop into long-term commercial relationships.

Petrosil Group, the organizers of AMEA Oman 2026, stated:

"The strong response to AMEA Oman 2026 reflects the importance businesses continue to place on building relationships through direct industry engagement. With more than 40 sponsors and exhibitors confirmed, we are delighted to see such encouraging participation. Our objective is to create a focused platform where companies can connect with the right people, exchange valuable market insights and explore meaningful business opportunities. We look forward to welcoming the industry to Muscat on 23 November."

Countdown to AMEA Oman 2026: Opportunities to Connect and Collaborate

As the convention approaches, Petrosil is encouraging participating companies to plan their meetings and take full advantage of the networking opportunities available throughout the event.

For businesses involved in bitumen, base oils, lubricants, petroleum products, shipping, storage and logistics, AMEA Oman 2026 presents an opportunity to expand professional networks, engage with potential trading partners and strengthen their presence in international markets.

Delegate registration remains open, and companies interested in exhibiting are encouraged to contact Petrosil regarding available opportunities.

Event Details

Event: AMEA Bitumen, Base Oil & Logistics Convention & Exhibition 2026

Date: 23 November 2026

Venue: Radisson Collection Muscat, Hormuz Grand, Muscat, Sultanate of Oman

Organizer: Petrosil

Confirmed Participation: More than 40 sponsors and exhibitors

Website:

Exhibition Enquiries:

About Petrosil

Petrosil is a UAE- and India-based market intelligence and events company serving the bitumen, base oil, lubricants, additives, waxes and logistics industries.

Since 2012, Petrosil has organised more than 20 international industry events across Dubai, Bangkok, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain. AMEA Oman 2026 will mark the company's first event in the Sultanate of Oman.

Petrosil also publishes Bitumart, Base Oil Report and Wax Report, providing market intelligence and industry information for businesses operating across downstream petroleum markets.

Connecting the Dots. Bitumen | Base Oil | Lubricants | Additives | Waxes | Logistics

Dhiren Shah

Petrosil Group

+91 93232 80923

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AMEA Oman 2026 Enters Final Countdown as Global Bitumen, Base Oil & Logistics Industry Prepares to Gather in Muscat News Provided By Petrosil Group November 10, 2026, 07:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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