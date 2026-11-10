Philippines Highlights Diverse Tourism Portfolio At ITB Asia 2026, Secures PHP 698M In Sales Leads

The Philippine booth at ITB Asia 2026 features a bustling business-to-business (B2B) floor, tourism product panels, and Capiz shell accents

B2B meetings between sellers and buyers

H.E. Medardo G. Macaraig, H.E. Alexandre Tilman, H.E. Victor Hugo Rojas González, and Charge d'Affaires Dr. Zaw Minn Aung at the Philippine booth

Philippine sellers pose with international buyers

TPB Philippines led a 24-strong Philippine delegation at the ITB Asia 2026, held from October 21 to 23 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.

- TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor NogralesSINGAPORE, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Philippines successfully concluded its participation in the Internationale Tourismus Börse (ITB) Asia 2026 held from October 21 to 23 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, securing PHP 697,915,613.00 in sales leads and reflecting increased interest in the country's MICE and leisure tourism products.The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines led a 24-strong Philippine delegation composed of travel and tour agencies, destination management companies, hotels, resorts, a key MICE venue, and public sector representatives from the Department of Tourism (DOT) Region VII and DOT National Capital Region."This year's success at ITB Asia is made possible by the efforts of our Philippine sellers in forging new connections and establishing business partnerships with various buyers from across the globe," said TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles. "The strong sales leads and high volume of B2B appointments reflect growing international interest in our country's diverse destinations and rich experiential offerings."The Philippine booth highlighted scenic destinations and exciting activities across the Philippines, from the world-class fairways of Clark Global City in Pampanga to the vibrant culinary scene of Iloilo City, a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. The space also celebrated Filipino artisanry through its display of handcrafted furniture, Capiz shell decor, and lighting fixtures.The delegation welcomed distinguished guests, including His Excellency (H.E.) Medardo G. Macaraig, Philippine Ambassador to Singapore; H.E. Alexandre Tilman, Timor-Leste Ambassador to Singapore; H.E. Victor Hugo Rojas González, Ambassador of Costa Rica to Singapore; and Dr. Zaw Minn Aung, Chargé d'Affaires of the Myanmar Embassy in Singapore.The Cebu MICE Alliance, led by its president, Cleofe Albiso, also joined the Philippine booth opening and showcased Cebu's potential as a premier MICE destination during a feature presentation at the ITB Asia Conference Programme on October 21.The Philippines' participation in ITB Asia underscores the dedication of both the public and private sectors in bringing in more leisure, corporate, and MICE travelers to the country. ITB Asia is an annual event that brings together top global buyers and exhibitors across the travel trade industry.-30-ABOUT TPBThe Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines is an attached agency of the Department of Tourism, mandated to market and promote the country both domestically and internationally as a world-class tourism and MICE destination. This is carried out through strategic partnerships with public and private stakeholders, anchored on travel trade shows and business meetings. For more information, please visit .

Maria Vanessa Abellon

Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines

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Philippines highlights diverse tourism portfolio at ITB Asia 2026, secures PHP 698M in sales leads News Provided By ODV Creative Media, Inc. November 10, 2026, 07:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Travel & Tourism Industry



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