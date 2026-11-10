A Tokyo Stay For The Whole Family At Shiba Park Hotel

A family relaxing together in their guest room around a favorite book.

Mealtime the family can enjoy, with a choice of Japanese, Western and Chinese cuisine.

Time in an Inglenook, each person spending it with a book in their own way.

Enjoy a hotel experience in touch with Japanese culture, together as a family.

Exterior View of the Shiba Park Hotel

A Library Hotel where everyone in the family finds what they love

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shiba Park Hotel (Operated by Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd., Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Noriyoshi Tanaka) proposes a stay in which guests encounter books and come into contact with Japanese culture while everyone in the family enjoys time in their own way, guided by its concept,“A library hotel that connects people, towns, and history.” Beyond seeing the sights of Tokyo together, the hours after returning to the hotel - meals, reading and time to relax - can also be spent according to what each person likes.

1. One Table, and a Different Favorite Dish for Everyone

At the all-day dining restaurant“The Dining,” three brands - Chinese cuisine Peking, Western cuisine Primula and Japanese cuisine Hanasanshou - can be enjoyed in one shared space. For example, Chinese, Western and Japanese dishes can share the same table, with each guest letting their choice reflect their mood that day. On a family trip in particular, no one has to forgo the dish they want. The Dining makes that freedom at the table possible.

The Dining:

2. Together With the Family, or Alone - the“Inglenooks” Dotted Through the Hotel

On each floor from the sixth to the eleventh is an“Inglenook,” a small reading space where guests can relax, like a hideaway. Each floor holds books on a different theme - crafts, architecture, photography, travel, fashion and art - and the spaces can be used 24 hours a day. Families are free to look through books and talk together, or to step away a little and turn the pages quietly alone. Between the outings of a trip, the Inglenooks make a moment in which each person can return to their own pace.

Book Collection of Library Hotel:

3. Approximately 2,000 Books, and a Hotel Experience in Touch With Japanese Culture

Inside the hotel, approximately 2,000 books selected by Ginza Tsutaya Books are available across a wide range of genres, including Japanese culture, architecture, photography and art. The books are not confined to the Library Lounge: guests may also take a favorite volume to their room. Experiences that bring guests into contact with Japanese culture, such as the Table Tea Ceremony, are offered as well, so that time spent inside the hotel - not only touring sightseeing spots - can lead to learning and discovery for the family.

A Family Trip That Holds Both“All Together” and“Time of One's Own”

On a family trip, the hours spent together become memories, while what each wants to eat and how each wants to spend the day can differ with age and interest. What Shiba Park Hotel aims for is not a trip in which the whole family does the same thing, but a stay in which each person passes the time comfortably while all are in one place, and then comes together again naturally. Choosing dishes freely, enjoying a chance encounter with a book, and sometimes resting in a small place of one's own somewhere in the hotel: being able to respect what each person likes is what makes family time richer.

Selected for Forbes'“The 10 Best Hotels In Tokyo”

In October 2025, Shiba Park Hotel was selected for the U.S. magazine Forbes' feature“The 10 Best Hotels In Tokyo,” where it was introduced as“Best Hotel In Tokyo For Families.”

Details:

About Shiba Park Hotel

Founded in 1948 as a hotel for foreign trade missions, Shiba Park Hotel has a history and tradition spanning decades. The hotel houses approximately 2,000 books selected by Ginza Tsutaya Books. It offers 198 guestrooms, a first-floor restaurant serving Japanese, Western, and Chinese cuisine, and four banquet rooms on the second floor. Guestrooms and public spaces were renovated from 2020 to 2023. Cultural experience events such as tea service and Kintsugi workshops are also held.

Media inquiries regarding this matter should be directed to:

Shiba Park Hotel / Park Hotel Tokyo Brand Promotion Strategy

Division Contact: Kitao, Tsunoda

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TEL: +81 (0)3 3433 4141 (main) FAX: +81 (0)3 5470 7515

Chigusa Tsunoda

Shiba Park Hotel

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A Tokyo Stay for the Whole Family at Shiba Park Hotel News Provided By APOC Co., Ltd. November 10, 2026, 07:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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