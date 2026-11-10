Record-Breaking Start to Malta's Rugby League Season

Two dominant victories, including a club-record 94–0 win, put the defending champions top of the Maltese rugby league

- Albert Galea, Club President of UM Wolves RFCMSIDA, MALTA, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UM Wolves RFC, the University of Malta's rugby union club based in Msida, Malta, with a senior men's rugby team, a women's team and a Youth Academy developing future players, lead the Maltese league after beating Overseas RUFC 94–0 and Stompers RFC 80–3 in their 2026/27 title defence. The men's team earned the maximum 10 points from those matches, scoring 174 points and 26 tries without conceding a try, ahead of a three-week international break.UM Wolves RFC began the season after securing a second consecutive league title in 2025/26. The club reports that the 94–0 result surpassed its previous record of 90–0 and was the widest winning margin in a Maltese league match since October 2015.Albert Galea, Club President of UM Wolves RFC, said:“After our historic Ray Elliott Cup triumph, our boys have started the league campaign with two dominant performances, which is exactly what we were aiming for. We've seen our record highest win despite having rotated our squad somewhat, with several players making their debuts or getting their first senior starts with the club in the past couple of weeks. The season is still very young, though, and we know that there will be more competitive matches coming up in the near future. The international break will give us an opportunity to work on our weaknesses so that we can continue with the tone that has been set in these past few weeks.”The league victories followed a 27–14 win over Kavallieri RFC, which secured the club's first Ray Elliott Cup.Squad Development and Academy ProgressNew signing Julian Galea scored twice on debut against Overseas RUFC, while French exchange student Antoine Maureau scored on debut with his first touch, just 20 seconds after coming on. Ryder Croft, 19, also scored late in the match, providing an example of a player progressing from the club's youth programme into the senior side.Captain Cody Schmidt was man of the match against Overseas RUFC, scoring three of the team's 14 tries and kicking 10 conversions for 35 points. The club reports 81 points this season for Schmidt, its conversion and penalty kicker, with him and winger Axel Jeffers leading the try-scoring on five apiece.Digital Partnership Supports Club VisibilityOff the pitch, UM Wolves RFC are also supported by Woya Digital, a specialist SEO and digital PR agency, and Fleet Street News, a placement-led digital PR brand, through a season-long partnership for 2026/27. The agreement covers search engine optimisation (SEO), work to improve visibility in AI-powered search, and international digital PR support.The partnership aims to strengthen the club's online presence and raise awareness of its senior teams, Youth Academy and community activities in Malta and across Europe.About UM Wolves RFCUM Wolves RFC is the University of Malta's rugby union club, based in Msida, Malta. It has established senior men's and women's teams together with a Youth Academy that caters to children aged 9 years old and upwards. Its men's and women's senior teams were both crowned Maltese national league champions for the 2025/26 season.

Albert Galea

UM Wolves RFC

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UM Wolves RFC Make Record-Breaking Start to Maltese League Title Defence News Provided By Fleet Street News November 10, 2026, 07:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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