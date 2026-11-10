Cbibank Founder Sun Jiangtao Attends Puerto Rico Financial Services Forum 2026 With Senior Management Team

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The sixth Puerto Rico Financial Services Forum (Puerto Rico Financial Services Forum 2026) was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from November 2 to 3, 2026. CBiBank Founder Sun Jiangtao attended the event alongside the Bank's Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Finance, joining representatives from international banks, insurance companies, financial regulatory bodies, legal institutions, and financial technology companies for industry discussions and networking.During the forum, Mr. Sun exchanged views with the Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions of Puerto Rico (OCIF). The event also provided an opportunity for CBiBank's senior management team to gain insights into developments in the local financial services industry and strengthen connections with regulatory authorities and professional service organizations.From Payment Technology Entrepreneurship to International Banking ServicesMr. Sun Jiangtao is an entrepreneur and investor with extensive experience in the internet, payments, and financial technology sectors. He currently serves as Chairman of CB International Group (CBiGroup) and is the founder of CBiBank. Since beginning his entrepreneurial journey in 2001, he has founded several companies operating across internet technology, digital payments, and cross-border financial services.In 2001, Mr. Sun founded Beijing Times Jiecheng Information Technology Co., Ltd. In 2004, he established ChinaPay Technology Co., Ltd., whose related businesses were subsequently integrated into China Binary New Fintech Group. The group was listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2013 under stock code 08255. In 2008, he founded Qiandaibao, a third-party payment institution that was acquired by Meituan in 2016.In 2017, Mr. Sun founded CBiBank, extending his entrepreneurial experience into international banking and cross-border financial services. From his early work in internet technology and payment services to banking solutions for cross-border trading businesses, his career has consistently focused on the application of technology to evolving financial service needs.Addressing Developments in International Banking and the Regulatory EnvironmentThe forum was jointly organized by the Puerto Rico International Insurance Association (PRIIA) and the Puerto Rico International Banking Association (PRIBA). It brought together executives from financial institutions, regulatory representatives, industry experts, and professional service providers to discuss opportunities and challenges facing the international financial services sector.Topics covered during the forum included international banking, correspondent banking, anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance, financial crime prevention, artificial intelligence, financial technology, and developments in the insurance market. Technology adoption and governance, cross-border financial service networks, and the evolving regulatory landscape were among the key areas of discussion relevant to financial institutions.For banks serving cross-border trading businesses, payment efficiency, service networks, risk management, and compliance capabilities all play an important role in shaping customer experience and supporting sustainable business development. Discussions at the forum offered financial institutions valuable perspectives on practices across different markets and provided insights into strengthening their services and management frameworks.Senior Management Team Engages in Local Industry DiscussionsThe participation of CBiBank's Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Finance alongside its founder reflects the Bank's emphasis on compliance, financial management, and industry engagement. Bringing together senior professionals from different functional areas at industry events enables the team to better understand external developments from multiple professional perspectives while strengthening internal communication and collaboration.CBiBank is an International Financial Entity (IFE) registered in Puerto Rico, United States. The Bank primarily serves small and medium-sized enterprises engaged in import and export trade across the Asia-Pacific region, providing services centered on corporate cross-border payments and related financial needs. Through collaboration between its local Puerto Rico operations team and group support teams, CBiBank delivers cross-border financial services to international clients.As a financial institution operating in Puerto Rico, CBiBank values its participation in local financial industry events and maintains communication with regulatory authorities, industry associations, and professional service organizations. The joint participation of Mr. Sun and the senior management team in this year's forum represents a practical example of the Bank's continued engagement with the local financial community.Looking ahead, CBiBank will continue to focus on the practical needs of cross-border trading businesses, further strengthening its compliance, financial, and operational management, enhancing its technology and customer service capabilities, and advancing the development of cross-border financial services while maintaining a prudent approach to business operations.

CB International Bank

CB International Bank

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CBiBank Founder Sun Jiangtao Attends Puerto Rico Financial Services Forum 2026 with Senior Management Team News Provided By CB INTERNATIONAL BANK LLC November 10, 2026, 07:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs



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