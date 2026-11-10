MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SUNGIL TEX UNVEILS 100% EUROPEAN FLAX® LINEN WITH DISRUPTIVE 'NO MOQ' IN-STOCK SERVICE

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- - Dual-Use Versatility: Engineered for Premium Outerwear and High-Performance Sustainable Linings- Strategic Supply Chain: European-Origin Flax Spun and Woven in India, Delivering Agile Logistics and Preferential Tariff Advantages- Zero Minimums: Color-Stock Model Lowers Barriers for Circular Fashion While Eliminating Upstream Textile WasteSungil Tex, a premier specialist in bio-based textiles and eco-certified lining solutions, has officially announced the launch of its 100% European Flaxcertified linen fabric, backed by an unprecedented 'NO MOQ (No Minimum Order Quantity) In-Stock Service' designed to break traditional supply chain bottlenecks for global fashion brands.The new fabric is crafted exclusively from premium, certified European flax fibers. Boasting exceptional natural breathability, tensile strength, and skin comfort, the material features a 100% renewable, plant-based natural composition. Built to support circular design models, it directly aligns with the European Union's tightened Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) and corporate sustainability directives by avoiding synthetic blending and fossil-based additives.A key market differentiator is the textile's exceptional dual functionality. While naturally suited as aprimary outer fabric for relaxed tailoring, shirts, and casual bottoms, it has also been engineered with the ideal weight and hand-feel to serve as a high-end, breathable sustainable lining. This unique duality allows brands and design houses to achieve a unified, mono-material sustainability narrative across both the shell and interior of a garment.Sungil Tex's operational model is also strategically structured for international trade efficiency. By importing raw flax yarn certified from Europe and carrying out high-precision weaving, finishing, and warehousing in India, Sungil Tex leverages robust textile infrastructure while positioning its global clientele to capitalize on favorable trade routes and strategic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) tariff efficiencies.Overcoming the textile industry's chronic pain point-prohibitive Minimum Order Quantities that lead to deadstock and excess inventory-Sungil Tex has absorbed the inventory risk entirely. Bulk production and stringent quality inspections are complete. Upon the imminent finalization of its comprehensive Linen Color Book, the company will offer immediate dispatch starting from as little as one yard/meter.The CEO of Sungil Tex emphasized the strategic mission behind the launch:“As international sustainability standards tighten, brands of all sizes face the dual pressure of adopting certified natural materials while managing inventory risk. High MOQs and lengthy lead times often stall sustainable innovation. By providing certified 100% European Flax linen on a strictly NO MOQ, in-stock basis, we are empowering designers to scale responsible fashion freely, responsibly, and without deadstock waste.”Sungil Tex plans to distribute the final Linen Color Book to international fashion houses, buying offices, and independent designers across Europe, North America, and Asia in the coming weeks, accompanied by immediate sampling and cut-order dispatch.

Danny Lee

SUNG IL TEX

+852 3427 8233

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SUNGIL TEX UNVEILS 100% EUROPEAN FLAX® LINEN WITH DISRUPTIVE 'NO MOQ' IN-STOCK SERVICE News Provided By SUNG IL INTERNATIONAL CO LTD November 10, 2026, 07:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Environment, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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