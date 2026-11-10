France Keeps All Response Options Open After Suspected Iran-Linked Cyberattack
(MENAFN) France is weighing a range of possible measures in response to a cyberattack targeting refrigeration systems at facilities across the country, with Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot warning that the government is not limiting its response to diplomatic steps or European sanctions.
“We will not stop at summoning the ambassador or imposing European sanctions. We rule nothing out,” Barrot said Tuesday in an interview with broadcaster Franceinfo.
He stressed that Paris would consider every available option to discourage further cyber operations, pointing to an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unit suspected of involvement in the incident.
French intelligence agencies have linked the attack, which struck refrigeration facilities at supermarkets in early October, to the IRGC's cyber unit, according to reports published Monday.
Meanwhile, prosecutors in Paris have launched a judicial investigation targeting the leader of the Iranian Shahid Kaveh group, an offensive cyber unit affiliated with the IRGC's Electronic and Cyber Center. The investigation also involves two deputy commanders and other individuals whose identities have not been established.
The Paris prosecutor's office has additionally sought the issuance of international arrest warrants as part of the case.
“We will not stop at summoning the ambassador or imposing European sanctions. We rule nothing out,” Barrot said Tuesday in an interview with broadcaster Franceinfo.
He stressed that Paris would consider every available option to discourage further cyber operations, pointing to an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unit suspected of involvement in the incident.
French intelligence agencies have linked the attack, which struck refrigeration facilities at supermarkets in early October, to the IRGC's cyber unit, according to reports published Monday.
Meanwhile, prosecutors in Paris have launched a judicial investigation targeting the leader of the Iranian Shahid Kaveh group, an offensive cyber unit affiliated with the IRGC's Electronic and Cyber Center. The investigation also involves two deputy commanders and other individuals whose identities have not been established.
The Paris prosecutor's office has additionally sought the issuance of international arrest warrants as part of the case.
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