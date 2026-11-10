Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the Q3 2026 webcast for investors, analysts and media

10.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the Q3 2026 webcast for investors, analysts and media

Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.

We cordially invite investors, analysts and other interested parties to join our webcast on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

The Executive Board will present the results for the first nine months of 2026 and provide an outlook for the remainder of the year. This will be followed by a Q&A session. The webcast will be held in German.

Tuesday, 17 November 2026

11:00 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Please register for the call here:

Link for the German call

The quarterly report and presentation will be available on our website afterwards.

If you experience any problems registering, please contact us at....

We look forward to your participation.

Best regards

Jan-Philipp Weitz

CEO

Henning Döring

CFO

10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

