Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation To The Q3 2026 Webcast For Investors, Analysts And Media


Date: 2026-11-10 02:47:03

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the Q3 2026 webcast for investors, analysts and media
10.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Invitation to the Q3 2026 webcast for investors, analysts and media
Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.
We cordially invite investors, analysts and other interested parties to join our webcast on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, at 11:00 a.m.
The Executive Board will present the results for the first nine months of 2026 and provide an outlook for the remainder of the year. This will be followed by a Q&A session. The webcast will be held in German.
Tuesday, 17 November 2026
11:00 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.
Please register for the call here:
Link for the German call
The quarterly report and presentation will be available on our website afterwards.
If you experience any problems registering, please contact us at....
We look forward to your participation.
Best regards
Jan-Philipp Weitz
CEO
Henning Döring
CFO
10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76
WKN: A0XYG7
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900NNSQCX28FWBW79
EQS News ID: 2431270

End of News EQS News Service

2431270 10.11.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN10112026004691010666ID1111939108


EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search