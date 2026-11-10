Kremlin Says Ukraine's Territorial Reality Has Already Changed
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Ukraine's geographical boundaries had already undergone significant changes, pointing to developments on the ground amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.
During a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov was responding to comments by US President Donald Trump, who suggested that Ukraine would have a "slightly different shape" once negotiations aimed at ending the war reached an agreement.
"As for the shape of Ukraine, in terms of geography it is already a different country. The realities on the ground are obvious, and hardly anyone can deny them," he said.
Addressing questions about the possible participation of European representatives in upcoming discussions in Abu Dhabi, Peskov maintained that the negotiations would follow a trilateral format involving Moscow and Kyiv, with Washington acting as mediator.
"What will take place in Abu Dhabi in the coming days is trilateral negotiations between Russia and Ukraine with US mediation. As for the presence of Europeans, you know that the Americans have their own channels of communication with Europeans, and Ukrainians with Europeans," he noted.
He further explained that European countries appeared to be developing their own arrangements for coordinating positions through separate communication channels.
"And they, apparently, are building their own coordination mechanism. But I repeat once more: this is about trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi."
Meanwhile, Peskov was also questioned about whether the issue of "de-nuclearization" would feature in a possible meeting involving the presidents of Russia, the United States and China in Shenzhen. He responded that the three countries were currently exchanging suggestions regarding the potential agenda.
During a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov was responding to comments by US President Donald Trump, who suggested that Ukraine would have a "slightly different shape" once negotiations aimed at ending the war reached an agreement.
"As for the shape of Ukraine, in terms of geography it is already a different country. The realities on the ground are obvious, and hardly anyone can deny them," he said.
Addressing questions about the possible participation of European representatives in upcoming discussions in Abu Dhabi, Peskov maintained that the negotiations would follow a trilateral format involving Moscow and Kyiv, with Washington acting as mediator.
"What will take place in Abu Dhabi in the coming days is trilateral negotiations between Russia and Ukraine with US mediation. As for the presence of Europeans, you know that the Americans have their own channels of communication with Europeans, and Ukrainians with Europeans," he noted.
He further explained that European countries appeared to be developing their own arrangements for coordinating positions through separate communication channels.
"And they, apparently, are building their own coordination mechanism. But I repeat once more: this is about trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi."
Meanwhile, Peskov was also questioned about whether the issue of "de-nuclearization" would feature in a possible meeting involving the presidents of Russia, the United States and China in Shenzhen. He responded that the three countries were currently exchanging suggestions regarding the potential agenda.
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