ZPMC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ZPMC-Led Smart Port Machinery Alliance Reports Growing Industry Collaboration at Annual Meeting

10.11.2026 / 08:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual meeting of the China (Changxing Island) Smart Port Machinery Industry Alliance was held at Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC) headquarters. Supplier representatives from 51 member companies attended to review the alliance's progress and discuss opportunities for closer cooperation across the smart port machinery industry. Established in November 2025 and chaired by ZPMC, the alliance draws on Changxing Island's established industrial base and focuses on integrating next-generation information technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), with port machinery. It aims to help members overcome key technical challenges, bring new technologies to market and strengthen cooperation across the supply chain, driving the industry's transition toward smarter equipment and operations and providing customers worldwide with high-quality equipment and services. Over the past year, members have worked together on information sharing, joint standards development, the transition to more sustainable practices, matching suppliers with customers and business coordination. An industry network led by ZPMC, supported by suppliers and backed by research institutions, has begun to take shape, with closer cooperation already producing tangible results. That cooperation has extended well beyond the meeting room. In June, the alliance held its first industry networking event at the Changxing Island Reception Center, bringing together member companies including ABB, Jotun, Nanjing Iron & Steel and Wuxi City Xinhua Lifting Equipment for discussions on opportunities for collaboration. ZPMC's National Engineering Research Center for Offshore Heavy Lifting and Pipe-laying Core Equipment became the first alliance project to establish a presence in Changxing Industrial Park. Manufacturing innovation has also gathered pace. ZPMC has commissioned the world's first intelligent production line for container spreaders, and its spreader products were among the first to obtain carbon footprint labeling certification. ABB's motor and automated production line upgrades, among other sustainability initiatives, were featured by People's Daily Online, highlighting how joint innovation efforts are translating into practical advances across the industry. The alliance has also welcomed specialist companies in areas ranging from core components and information systems to materials and environmentally responsible coatings, broadening a network that brings together equipment manufacturers, component suppliers and service providers. The meeting also featured a ceremony welcoming 15 new companies into the alliance, with each receiving a membership plaque. Representatives of member companies also exchanged views on key priorities for future collaboration.



View original content: 10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

