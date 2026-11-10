EAM Jaishankar, UAE Envoy Discuss Deepening Cooperation, Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with the UAE's Ambassador to India, Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, in New Delhi on Tuesday with discussions focused on deepening bilateral cooperation and strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Aseem Mahajan and other officials were also present during the meeting.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar on X wrote, "Glad to receive Ambassador H.E. Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi of UAE today. We discussed deepening our bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership."

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was on an official visit to the UAE from November 1-2 that took place in the context of the regular, high-level engagement that characterises India-UAE relations and provided an occasion to take stock of the progress of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During his visit, Misri met Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance and Managing Director and Group CEO of L'IMAD Holding Company, Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, discussions held on prospects of scaling up economic engagement with a view to enhance investment flows and building long-term commercial partnerships that benefits both nations.

Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the MEA, Aseem Mahajan, India's Ambassador to UAE Deepak Mittal and other officials were also present during the meeting.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with HE Jassem Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Finance and CEO, L'imad. They exchanged views on avenues for enhanced cooperation and explored potential areas to strengthen investment ties," the Indian Embassy in the UAE stated on X.

According to the MEA, Misri also met Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, and discussed fresh avenues for cooperation in cultural and creative exchanges, including 'House of India', as well as tourism.

Misri held a meeting with UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation and Special Envoy for India, Reem Al Hashimy, where they reviewed the strategic bilateral partnership across various sectors and discussed new avenues of cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met UAE Minister of State and Special Envoy to India, HE Reem Al Hashimy. They reviewed the entire gamut of India-UAE bilateral relations and discussed ways to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and global issues of mutual interest," the Indian Embassy in the UAE posted on X.