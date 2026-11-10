Rajasthan: Sri Ganganagar Records Highest AQI, Jaipur Struggles With Poor Air Quality

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 10 (IANS) Air pollution continues to remain a concern across Rajasthan days after Diwali, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining above 200 in several cities for the second consecutive day.

The state continued to experience elevated air pollution levels with little improvement in air quality across several cities, according to pollution data released on Tuesday.

Sri Ganganagar recorded the state's highest AQI at 272, followed by Alwar at 270 and Bikaner at 259. Several other cities, including Churu, Bhiwadi and Hanumangarh, also reported high AQI levels.

The situation in Jaipur is equally concerning, with multiple localities recording poor air quality.

Sri Ganganagar topped the list of Rajasthan's most polluted cities, recording an AQI of 272.

Alwar followed with 270, while Bikaner registered 259.

The AQI readings in other cities were also considerably high. Hanumangarh had an AQI level of 248, Churu 242, Bhiwadi 246, Chittorgarh 240, Kota 218, and Bharatpur 201 as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

The figures indicate that air pollution remains widespread across Rajasthan.

Sri Ganganagar and Alwar have recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category, while several other cities continue to experience 'poor' air quality.

Jaipur has also failed to register any significant improvement in air quality. According to locality-wise pollution data, Mansarovar recorded the highest AQI at 230. The Police Commissionerate area followed at 228, while Shastri Nagar registered 221. Other areas reported comparatively lower readings as Adarsh Nagar had an AQI of 163, Murlipura 162 and Sitapura 157.

The readings show that several parts of Jaipur continue to experience poor air quality, particularly Mansarovar and Shastri Nagar. The widespread use of firecrackers during Diwali has increased the concentration of particulate matter and other harmful pollutants in the atmosphere.

However, fireworks are not the only reason behind the deteriorating air quality.

Vehicular emissions, industrial discharge, construction activities and road dust are also contributing to pollution levels across the state. The combined impact of these factors has prevented air quality from returning to normal even after the festival.

Rising pollution levels are particularly concerning for people suffering from asthma, respiratory illnesses and cardiovascular conditions. Exposure to polluted air may trigger breathing difficulties, coughing, throat irritation and other health problems.

People have been advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, particularly during the morning and late evening hours when pollution exposure may be higher. Those experiencing persistent breathing difficulties or other symptoms should seek medical advice.

With several Rajasthan cities continuing to record elevated AQI levels, residents will have to wait for a sustained improvement in weather and atmospheric conditions for meaningful relief from polluted air, said officials.