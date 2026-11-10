DHG Properties Expands With Launch Of Integrated Property Management Platform And Holiday Homes

DHG introduces a dedicated property management division, offering real estate advisory, long- and short-term rental, resale and property management services exclusively for homeowners in their residential developments. Launches Helvetia Stays, a dedicated holiday homes brand providing professionally managed, hotel-grade short-term rental services for Helvetia homeowners Dubai's residential market enters a more delivery-focused phase, increasing demand for integrated post-handover ownership solutions

DHG Properties has announced the launch ofstrengthening and vertically integrating its business in the UAE, with a suite of ownership services spanning real estate advisory, long-term leasing, resale and property management. Alongside the new platform, the company has also introduced, a dedicated holiday homes brand offering professionally managed short-term rentals for homeowners at Helvetia Residences. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

The expansion reflects the fully vertically integrated business model that DHG Group has developed in Switzerland over more than three decades, where its 360-degree real estate platform spans investment, development, construction, property and facility management, and hospitality. By introducing this model in the UAE, DHG is extending its involvement beyond development and handover to support property owners throughout the entire ownership lifecycle.

As Dubai's residential market continues to mature and more completed homes enter the market, services that help owners manage, lease and maximise the value of their properties are becoming an increasingly important part of the ownership journey.

Complementing the property management services portfolio is, DHG's dedicated holiday homes brand, which provides professionally managed, hotel-grade short-term rental services exclusively for Helvetia homeowners. The in-house, on-site team oversees every aspect of the guest journey, from listings, bookings and licensing to housekeeping, maintenance and guest relations, allowing homeowners to generate rental income while retaining flexibility over how they use their property. This aligns with the continued evolution of Dubai's short-term rental market, which recorded 33,795 active listings in Q2 2026, up 10.2% year-on-year1, highlighting sustained investor confidence and growing demand for professionally managed holiday home accommodation.

, said:“The synergy between our property development and property management divisions represents the next phase of DHG's growth in the UAE. By extending our support beyond development and handover, we can assist homeowners throughout the property ownership lifecycle and provide greater long-term value to our clients. Through its vertically integrated real estate platform, DHG Properties offers owners a comprehensive one-stop solution delivered by a single trusted partner, clearly differentiating us in the UAE market.”

DHG Property Management services and Helvetia Stays Holiday Homes will initially be introduced at Helvetia Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle, DHG Properties' first completed residential development in Dubai. The company's projects under construction in Meydan Horizon and Dubai Islands, as well as future developments, will be added progressively as they approach handover, providing homeowners with a seamless transition from property purchase and delivery to ongoing management and leasing.

DHG Properties is a Dubai-based real estate developer and part of the Swiss-headquartered DHG Group, an internationally active investment, real estate and construction group with more than 30 years of experience and over 300 successfully delivered projects. Bringing Swiss quality and precision to the UAE market, DHG Properties develops premium residential projects that combine high construction standards, contemporary design, elevated living concepts and long-term value in high-potential locations. Its growing Dubai portfolio includes three Helvetia-branded developments: Helvetia Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle, Helvetia Verde in Meydan Horizon and Helvetia Marine on Dubai Islands. Beyond development, the company supports homeowners throughout the property ownership lifecycle through its vertically integrated property management platform, offering real estate advisory, leasing, resale, property management and professionally managed short-term rental services.