HIMS Stock Slides Overnight: Retail Bets On Peptides Comeback As Stanford Neuroscientist Joins Board



BPC-157 and TB-500 are still conditional on regulations, with raw ingredients planned for production in Menlo Park.

Stanford neuroscientist Andrew Huberman joined the board and will advise on science and brand marketing. Subscribers fell 100,000 sequentially to 2.8 million amid reduced marketing and international brand migrations.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) slipped nearly 4% overnight heading into Tuesday after disappointing earnings, even as retail traders bet that its upcoming Peptides+ program and new board member, Stanford neuroscientist Andrew Huberman, could help spark a comeback.

HIMS stock tumbled 12% on Monday to $22.94, marking its worst session in over three months.

What Peptides+ Will Offer

Hims plans to launch Peptides+ by November's end with sermorelin, glutathione, NAD+ and B12. The program will provide personalized prescriptions through independent clinicians and licensed pharmacies, supported by regular blood testing and ongoing care.

Hims is positioning the offering around energy, recovery and cellular health, while acknowledging limited published evidence.“We have had a tremendous amount of excitement on the waitlist that we launched quite recently,” CEO Andrew Dudum said.

Membership pricing will aim to make treatment across hormonal health, peptides, hair, sexual health and eventually weight loss more affordable. Prices were not disclosed. However, CFO Yemi Okupe said peptide revenue will not be material in Q4, with investment scaled in stages.

Hims Prepares To Make Peptide Ingredients

Additionally, Dudum said Hims plans to add BPC-157 and TB-500 once regulations permit, pending clarity on ingredient testing and manufacturing standards.

An HHS draft policy published in the Federal Register late last month proposes easing enforcement around certain peptide compounding. But compounded drugs are still unapproved by the FDA and do not undergo its premarket review for safety, effectiveness, or quality.

Dudum also added that Hims will manufacture raw ingredients for the newer peptides at its Menlo Park facility to address supply-chain quality concerns. The company's pharmacy and lab footprint exceeds 1 million square feet.

Stanford Scientist Joins Hims' Peptides Push

Meanwhile, Huberman is a tenured Stanford professor and Huberman Lab podcast host, who will also advise on science and brand marketing for Hims. Dudum said he has helped shape clinical standards and testing for Peptides+.

Huberman's board appointment took effect last week. He will receive a $3.5 million annual advisory fee, while Scicomm Media, which he co-owns, will receive $5 million annually for podcast advertising, according to an SEC filing.

Retail Bulls Look Past HIMS Earnings Pain

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'neutral' a day ago amid an 8,509% surge in 24-hour message volumes.

HIMS sentiment and message volume as of November 10 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“this sucks now but peptides are going to take this stock to all time highs in a year.” Another user said,“don't love Huberman but he will bring a lot of people to the platform for BPC 157 and Glutathione, NAD+ etc..”

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A separate user weighed in on Huberman's appointment and said,“Don't have a position at the moment but that makes this very interesting for me.”

HIMS Subscriber Decline Tests Weight-Loss Strategy

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Hims is adding Lilly's (LLY) Zepbound and Foundayo alongside Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Wegovy pen and pill, while preparing for CagriSema once available. Multi-month subscriptions and new pricing options are planned ahead of January's demand peak.

Reduced marketing and international brand migrations contributed to a roughly 100,000 sequential subscriber decline to 2.8 million. The company expects further Q4 headwinds before growth resumes as marketing picks up. In Canada, average monthly orders rose more than 50% after weight-loss generics launched, with margins also improving, CFO Yemi Okupe said.

Beyond Peptides: Global Growth And AI

Hims raised its 2026 international revenue target to at least $650 million from $600 million and expects a run rate above $1 billion in 2027, driven by marketing and pricing initiatives in the U.K. and Germany.

Meanwhile, Hers is targeting $1 billion in revenue this year, while testosterone is progressing toward a $100 million annualized run rate following October's injectable and oral TRT launch, its first controlled-substance offering.

Its AI care experience reached 70% of weight-loss subscribers, with nearly full coverage expected by year-end. Users sent four times as many messages, and non-clinical replies took minutes. Clinicians retain control of clinical decisions. Dudum also outlined plans for near-cost wearables without data subscription lock-ins and integration with other device brands.

HIMS stock has declined 29% year-to-date.

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