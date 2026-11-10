Delhi Man Finds Dead Cockroach In Dosa At Sagar Ratna Outlet, Raises Hygiene Concerns

A food hygiene controversy has emerged after an Instagram user claimed to have found a dead cockroach in his dosa at a Sagar Ratna outlet in Delhi.

The customer, identified as Rushil Dutta, shared a video of the incident on Instagram. According to his post, he had nearly finished eating when he noticed the insect in the potato filling (aloo masala).

Expressing his disgust, Dutta said the discovery left him feeling sick. In his caption, he wrote that he had consumed almost the entire dosa before noticing the cockroach in the food.

Customer Raises Questions Over Earlier Hygiene Complaint

Dutta also referred to an alleged similar incident reported on August 30, claiming that another customer dining nearby had previously found an insect in their food.

Questioning the outlet's hygiene standards, he expressed concern about the possible health risks to customers and their families.

In the video, Dutta identified the restaurant as the Sagar Ratna outlet in Ashok Vihar and said the incident had taken place on November 9.

His complaint has brought renewed attention to food preparation and cleanliness standards at restaurants, particularly when customers report repeated hygiene-related concerns.

Instagram Users Tag FSSAI, Seek Action

The video has triggered reactions on Instagram, with several users expressing shock and concern over the alleged discovery.

Some users tagged the official handle of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), calling attention to the complaint and raising questions about food safety.

However, the allegation remains based on the customer's social media post. No official confirmation or response from Sagar Ratna management was available at the time of writing.