TVK MLA Arul Vignesh Denies Kanimozhi Allegations Of Harassment Case

TVK MLA Arul Vignesh Refutes Harassment Allegations

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 10 (ANI): TVK MLA Arul Vignesh on Tuesday denied DMK MP Kanimozhi's allegations of sending an inappropriate WhatsApp message to the Kallakurichi District Collector, dismissing them as rumours and accusing her of engaging him in“dirty politics”. Responding to the allegations, Vignesh said he had not done anything wrong and questioned how he could enter the Collector's residence, which he said was guarded by security personnel and equipped with CCTV cameras.

“Everyone came to know of the rumours. I am clearly saying that I have not done anything. Rumours are rumours. It is not true. MP (DMK MP Kanimozhi) alleged that I did this. The Collector's bungalow has security guards and CCTV. How can I enter there?” he said.

Vignesh Defends Integrity and Responsibility

The TVK MLA said he came from a normal family and had a responsibility towards the people, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the party.“I come from a normal family. I am here because of the people, CM C Joseph Vijay and TVK. So, I have a responsibility. So, don't spread such rumours,” he said.

Vignesh also expressed his willingness to undergo a test to establish that he had not committed any such act.“I am ready to undergo a test. I did not do anything like this. Don't do this dirty politics. We are here to serve people, not to answer such rumours,” he added.

Origin of the Controversy

The allegations surfaced after DMK MP Kanimozhi raised the issue in a post on X, citing reports circulating on social media that Vignesh had allegedly sent obscene messages to the Kallakurichi District Collector, visited the Collector's residence while intoxicated and harassed her. "Reports are circulating on social media that TVK MLA Arul Vignesh sent obscene text messages to the District Collector of Kallakurichi, went to the collector's home while drunk and harassed her, and that a dedicated security officer was subsequently assigned to the collector," she alleged. (ANI)

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