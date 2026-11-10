Gold Price FALLS Again After Diwali: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

Gold Price Today: The gold rates have changed even before Diwali festival wrapped up! Do you know how much yellow metal is selling for on November 10? Based on updates until 12 PM, find out the current prices for 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Kolkata

Gold Price Today: The gold rates have changed even before the Diwali festival wrapped up! After jumping for two consecutive days, do you know how much the yellow metal is selling for on November 10? Based on updates until 12 PM, find out the current prices for 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Kolkata and other major Indian cities right now.

24 Carat - The price of 1 gram of gold is Rs 14,411, dropping by Rs 49 from yesterday. The price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,44,110, dropping by Rs 490 from yesterday. The price of 100 grams of gold is Rs 14,41,100, dropping by Rs 4,900 from yesterday.

22 Carat - The price of 1 gram of gold is Rs 13,210, dropping by Rs 45 from yesterday. The price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,32,100, dropping by Rs 450 from yesterday. The price of 100 grams of gold is Rs 13,21,000, dropping by Rs 4,500 from yesterday.

18 Carat - The price of 1 gram of gold is Rs 10,808, dropping by Rs 37 from yesterday. The price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,08,080, dropping by Rs 370 from yesterday. The price of 100 grams of gold is Rs 10,80,800, dropping by Rs 3,700 from yesterday.

24 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,44,260, dropping by Rs 490 from yesterday.

22 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,32,250, dropping by Rs 450 from yesterday.

18 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,08,230, dropping by Rs 370 from yesterday.

24 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,44,110, dropping by Rs 490 from yesterday.

22 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,32,100, dropping by Rs 450 from yesterday.

18 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,08,080, dropping by Rs 370 from yesterday.

24 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,44,260, dropping by Rs 490 from yesterday.

22 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,32,250, dropping by Rs 450 from yesterday.

18 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,08,230, dropping by Rs 370 from yesterday.

24 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,44,110, dropping by Rs 490 from yesterday.

22 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,32,100, dropping by Rs 450 from yesterday.

18 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,08,080, dropping by Rs 370 from yesterday.

24 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,44,160, dropping by Rs 490 from yesterday.

22 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,32,150, dropping by Rs 450 from yesterday.

18 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,08,130, dropping by Rs 370 from yesterday.

24 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,44,110, dropping by Rs 550 from yesterday.

22 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,32,100, dropping by Rs 510 from yesterday.

18 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,08,100, dropping by Rs 430 from yesterday.