El Nino Raises Health Concerns as Extreme Heat Risks Extend Into 2027
(MENAFN) The developing El Nino weather phenomenon could increase the threat of heat-related illnesses, infectious disease outbreaks and deteriorating air quality through 2027, World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary-General Celeste Saulo warned on Monday.
Speaking during a COP31 media briefing in Antalya, Saulo explained that rising temperatures could create a range of public health challenges beyond the immediate dangers associated with extreme heat exposure.
"We are speaking also about dengue outbreaks, malaria outbreaks," she said, noting that the likelihood and severity of such diseases would depend largely on rainfall conditions in different regions.
Saulo also warned that prolonged periods of high temperatures combined with limited rainfall could increase wildfire activity, potentially exposing communities to dangerous levels of air pollution.
"If we expect a hot and dry season, you will have wildfires. With wildfires, you will have poor air quality," she said.
She highlighted ongoing cooperation between the WMO and the World Health Organization to strengthen public awareness of the health consequences associated with changing weather conditions.
"We are working with the World Health Organization to translate the messaging from weather patterns to health impacts," she said.
According to the WMO's latest climate assessment, the El Nino phenomenon is projected to reach unprecedented strength by December and continue influencing global weather patterns into the beginning of 2027.
The assessment also found that average global temperatures between January and September stood approximately 1.47 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
The organization further explained that El Nino's influence on worldwide temperatures generally becomes most pronounced during the year following the phenomenon's emergence, raising concerns about its potential impact on climate conditions throughout 2027.
Speaking during a COP31 media briefing in Antalya, Saulo explained that rising temperatures could create a range of public health challenges beyond the immediate dangers associated with extreme heat exposure.
"We are speaking also about dengue outbreaks, malaria outbreaks," she said, noting that the likelihood and severity of such diseases would depend largely on rainfall conditions in different regions.
Saulo also warned that prolonged periods of high temperatures combined with limited rainfall could increase wildfire activity, potentially exposing communities to dangerous levels of air pollution.
"If we expect a hot and dry season, you will have wildfires. With wildfires, you will have poor air quality," she said.
She highlighted ongoing cooperation between the WMO and the World Health Organization to strengthen public awareness of the health consequences associated with changing weather conditions.
"We are working with the World Health Organization to translate the messaging from weather patterns to health impacts," she said.
According to the WMO's latest climate assessment, the El Nino phenomenon is projected to reach unprecedented strength by December and continue influencing global weather patterns into the beginning of 2027.
The assessment also found that average global temperatures between January and September stood approximately 1.47 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
The organization further explained that El Nino's influence on worldwide temperatures generally becomes most pronounced during the year following the phenomenon's emergence, raising concerns about its potential impact on climate conditions throughout 2027.
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