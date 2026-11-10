'I Would Release QDK': Abhinav Mukund Wants MI To Bring In Indian Wicketkeeper

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Former India cricketer Abhinav Mukund has pitched for the Mumbai Indians to bring in an Indian wicketkeeping option and also to release Quinton de Kock from the team as the November 17 retention deadline approaches.

MI are reportedly set to trade Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings in exchange for Arshdeep Singh as the teams head towards the retentions and the IPL 2027 auction, which is set to take place on December 16.

While bringing Arshdeep from PBKS would bolster the fast-bowling line-up, which already includes Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Trent Boult, MI don't have an experienced Indian wicketkeeper in their ranks since Ishan Kishan was released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

They do have two foreign wicketkeepers in de Kock and Ryan Rickleton, along with a largely untested uncapped wicketkeeper, Robin Minz. "If he (Hardik) does go to another side, I would think it should be a win-win for all parties involved. If you're talking about Mumbai Indians, the only thing, according to me, that was missing was an Indian wicketkeeper in there.

"That was a big miss for them because, in their top seven, they had to play either Ryan Rickelton or Quinton de Kock. I know Rickelton is in great form, but that pushes Tilak down; it doesn't give you the option to play both Sherfane Rutherford and Will Jacks. So, it was a bit of a confusing scenario to fit in an overseas spinner plus an overseas wicketkeeper within the quota of four overseas players. Does that solve the problem if Hardik Pandya goes out?" Mukund told JioStar.

MI bought de Kock at his base price of Rs 1 crore during the IPL 2026 auction, but he largely remained unused and played only three games last season as MI went with Rickleton as their first-choice keeper-batter.

"I know he was not an expensive buy, but I would release Quinton de Kock for the sole reason of just freeing up overseas cap space, in case you need someone else. So, in case there is a necessity for somebody else, and not a wicketkeeper-opening batter, then you'll have a free spot.

"Then it also depends on who comes in the Hardik trade. So, on the basis of that, if you need space for an extra overseas player, I would release him," he added.