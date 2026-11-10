UK Government Turns to BCG for Ten-Year Strategy Advice
(MENAFN) Boston Consulting Group (BCG), an American consultancy whose previous work has been associated with US President Donald Trump's proposals for Gaza, has been appointed to provide advice to the British government as it prepares a decade-long national strategy, according to reports.
The firm's involvement comes as officials work on the long-term plan, which could undergo reductions in scope compared with its original objectives. Its publication may also be postponed until the beginning of next year instead of being released in December as initially anticipated.
BCG has attracted criticism over its reported role in developing Trump's proposal to turn Gaza into what was described as a "Riviera of the Middle East," an initiative that opponents have argued would result in the displacement of Palestinians.
The consultancy has also been linked to the creation of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an aid organization supported by Israel and the United States that has faced accusations of contributing to attacks against Palestinians attempting to obtain food assistance.
Green Party leader Zack Polanski urged the British government to end the consultancy's involvement in its strategic planning process.
“Aside from an obvious point that you don’t appoint companies like the Boston Consulting Group if you have any actual intention of ending 40 years of neoliberalism, Trump’s ‘Gaza Riviera’ blueprint is clear ethnic cleansing and the idea that Andy Burnham has invited these people into the heart of Downing Street shows contempt for the victims of the genocide."
In response to questions about the appointment, the UK government said the company's participation was restricted to one consultant delivering “specific specialist advice,” rather than a broader role in developing the national strategy.
The firm's involvement comes as officials work on the long-term plan, which could undergo reductions in scope compared with its original objectives. Its publication may also be postponed until the beginning of next year instead of being released in December as initially anticipated.
BCG has attracted criticism over its reported role in developing Trump's proposal to turn Gaza into what was described as a "Riviera of the Middle East," an initiative that opponents have argued would result in the displacement of Palestinians.
The consultancy has also been linked to the creation of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an aid organization supported by Israel and the United States that has faced accusations of contributing to attacks against Palestinians attempting to obtain food assistance.
Green Party leader Zack Polanski urged the British government to end the consultancy's involvement in its strategic planning process.
“Aside from an obvious point that you don’t appoint companies like the Boston Consulting Group if you have any actual intention of ending 40 years of neoliberalism, Trump’s ‘Gaza Riviera’ blueprint is clear ethnic cleansing and the idea that Andy Burnham has invited these people into the heart of Downing Street shows contempt for the victims of the genocide."
In response to questions about the appointment, the UK government said the company's participation was restricted to one consultant delivering “specific specialist advice,” rather than a broader role in developing the national strategy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment