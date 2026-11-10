Berlin Opposes Russian Proposal for European Security Framework
(MENAFN) Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul dismissed Moscow's proposal to negotiate a new security arrangement for Europe on Monday, arguing that priority should be given to restoring existing international agreements designed to protect national borders and sovereignty.
Wadephul made the statement ahead of his participation in a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Paris, which also includes Ukraine's top diplomat.
“Europe does not need a new security architecture — as Russia wants us to believe — but rather the simple restoration of the existing security architecture,” Wadephul said, pointing to the principles established under the 1975 Helsinki Final Act, the 1990 Charter of Paris and the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.
He explained that these international frameworks are intended to protect territorial boundaries and ensure that all countries enjoy equal sovereign rights, describing such principles as essential foundations for international stability.
“All of these are aimed at guaranteeing all borders and the sovereign equality of all states,” Wadephul said. “These are essential prerequisites for revitalizing the global economy — a core task for the world’s seven leading democratic economies.”
His remarks followed comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who addressed an international conference in Minsk last week. Lavrov accused Western governments of contributing to the conflict in Ukraine and called for establishing “a pan-Eurasian architecture” that would include European countries and replace the existing framework dominated by Euro-Atlantic institutions.
Europe Seeks Greater Involvement in Ukraine Peace Negotiations
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is also expected to feature prominently during the G7 discussions in Paris. Wadephul said participating ministers would examine recent diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the fighting, Europe's participation in the negotiations and potential security arrangements intended to protect Ukraine.
Wadephul made the statement ahead of his participation in a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Paris, which also includes Ukraine's top diplomat.
“Europe does not need a new security architecture — as Russia wants us to believe — but rather the simple restoration of the existing security architecture,” Wadephul said, pointing to the principles established under the 1975 Helsinki Final Act, the 1990 Charter of Paris and the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.
He explained that these international frameworks are intended to protect territorial boundaries and ensure that all countries enjoy equal sovereign rights, describing such principles as essential foundations for international stability.
“All of these are aimed at guaranteeing all borders and the sovereign equality of all states,” Wadephul said. “These are essential prerequisites for revitalizing the global economy — a core task for the world’s seven leading democratic economies.”
His remarks followed comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who addressed an international conference in Minsk last week. Lavrov accused Western governments of contributing to the conflict in Ukraine and called for establishing “a pan-Eurasian architecture” that would include European countries and replace the existing framework dominated by Euro-Atlantic institutions.
Europe Seeks Greater Involvement in Ukraine Peace Negotiations
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is also expected to feature prominently during the G7 discussions in Paris. Wadephul said participating ministers would examine recent diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the fighting, Europe's participation in the negotiations and potential security arrangements intended to protect Ukraine.
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