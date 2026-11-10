Pezeshkian Signals Iran's Readiness for Talks to End Prolonged Standoff
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday that Tehran is prepared to pursue diplomatic negotiations to overcome the ongoing “no war, no peace” situation, emphasizing that any discussions with Washington must be conducted on equal terms and without coercion.
Addressing an official ceremony, Pezeshkian revealed that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had directed government officials to bring an end to the prolonged state of uncertainty between war and peace.
“We can negotiate with dignity and resolve the issue with dignity. We favor dialogue and negotiations,” he said.
The Iranian president argued that diplomatic solutions should take priority over military confrontation whenever negotiations can secure a country's legitimate interests and rights.
“However, we will not surrender to force and bullying,” he added.
Pezeshkian also referred to his recent speech before the UN General Assembly, reiterating that Tehran is willing to engage in talks founded on fairness, mutual respect and equal conditions. However, he maintained that Iran would not abandon its national rights in response to external pressure.
Turning to domestic challenges, the president warned against efforts by Iran's opponents to weaken the country and stressed the need to expand local production capabilities. He highlighted the importance of meeting domestic demands through national resources to strengthen economic resilience and preserve the country's independence.
Addressing an official ceremony, Pezeshkian revealed that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had directed government officials to bring an end to the prolonged state of uncertainty between war and peace.
“We can negotiate with dignity and resolve the issue with dignity. We favor dialogue and negotiations,” he said.
The Iranian president argued that diplomatic solutions should take priority over military confrontation whenever negotiations can secure a country's legitimate interests and rights.
“However, we will not surrender to force and bullying,” he added.
Pezeshkian also referred to his recent speech before the UN General Assembly, reiterating that Tehran is willing to engage in talks founded on fairness, mutual respect and equal conditions. However, he maintained that Iran would not abandon its national rights in response to external pressure.
Turning to domestic challenges, the president warned against efforts by Iran's opponents to weaken the country and stressed the need to expand local production capabilities. He highlighted the importance of meeting domestic demands through national resources to strengthen economic resilience and preserve the country's independence.
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