Istanbul Airport Secures Global Lead in International Connectivity
(MENAFN) US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack praised Istanbul Airport on Monday after it secured the top position worldwide for air connectivity, according to an international aviation ranking.
"Istanbul Airport is now the most connected airport on earth — #1 in OAG's Megahubs 2026, ahead of Heathrow, with 337 destinations and nearly 90,000 possible connections on a single day," Barrack said on X.
Barrack also congratulated Selahattin Bilgen, the airport's chief executive, along with the staff and management of its operator, IGA, for achieving the international recognition.
"Türkiye sits at the crossroads of the world, and IGA has built the hub to prove it," he added.
The global ranking, released in September, placed Istanbul Airport ahead of other major international aviation centers, including London's Heathrow Airport, which occupied second place. The change in rankings came amid continued disruptions affecting flight schedules across the Middle East.
Operational figures further highlight the airport's growing activity, with Istanbul Airport handling 56.6 million passengers across 52,468 flights during the first eight months of the year.
The airport also received international recognition in July after being named the world's best airport in a reader survey conducted by a prominent travel magazine.
"Istanbul Airport is now the most connected airport on earth — #1 in OAG's Megahubs 2026, ahead of Heathrow, with 337 destinations and nearly 90,000 possible connections on a single day," Barrack said on X.
Barrack also congratulated Selahattin Bilgen, the airport's chief executive, along with the staff and management of its operator, IGA, for achieving the international recognition.
"Türkiye sits at the crossroads of the world, and IGA has built the hub to prove it," he added.
The global ranking, released in September, placed Istanbul Airport ahead of other major international aviation centers, including London's Heathrow Airport, which occupied second place. The change in rankings came amid continued disruptions affecting flight schedules across the Middle East.
Operational figures further highlight the airport's growing activity, with Istanbul Airport handling 56.6 million passengers across 52,468 flights during the first eight months of the year.
The airport also received international recognition in July after being named the world's best airport in a reader survey conducted by a prominent travel magazine.
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