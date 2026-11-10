US Advances Preparations for International Force Deployment in Gaza
(MENAFN) The United States is preparing for the potential deployment of an international stabilization force near the Gaza Strip, with military arrangements reportedly taking place close to the Palestinian territory ahead of the planned mission.
According to reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has authorized an initial deployment of approximately 250 foreign military personnel, marking a development in discussions over the proposed international presence in Gaza.
Israel had previously indicated its willingness to permit a limited number of foreign troops to enter the enclave but had not disclosed a specific figure. Netanyahu also denied in August that he had approved the deployment of such a force.
Several countries have reportedly informed Washington of their readiness to contribute personnel, including Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Uganda and Albania.
Among the proposed contributions, Kazakhstan has offered medical services and logistical support, while Kosovo has expressed interest in taking part in security and policing operations.
Although the deployment initiative was introduced several months ago, the international force has yet to begin operating inside Gaza, with reports pointing to Israeli restrictions as a possible obstacle to its arrival.
The proposed mission forms part of US President Donald Trump's broader plan for Gaza, where Israel's military campaign, which began in October 2023, has drawn allegations of genocide.
According to reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has authorized an initial deployment of approximately 250 foreign military personnel, marking a development in discussions over the proposed international presence in Gaza.
Israel had previously indicated its willingness to permit a limited number of foreign troops to enter the enclave but had not disclosed a specific figure. Netanyahu also denied in August that he had approved the deployment of such a force.
Several countries have reportedly informed Washington of their readiness to contribute personnel, including Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Uganda and Albania.
Among the proposed contributions, Kazakhstan has offered medical services and logistical support, while Kosovo has expressed interest in taking part in security and policing operations.
Although the deployment initiative was introduced several months ago, the international force has yet to begin operating inside Gaza, with reports pointing to Israeli restrictions as a possible obstacle to its arrival.
The proposed mission forms part of US President Donald Trump's broader plan for Gaza, where Israel's military campaign, which began in October 2023, has drawn allegations of genocide.
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