Trump: Iran Strike Not Needed Now
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Monday that new military action against Iran looks unnecessary for now, but he warned that Washington stands ready to strike if conditions change.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said: “At this point, taking the military action doesn’t seem to be a very necessary thing — but we’re locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason,”
He said Israel and the wider Middle East were now shielded from the Iranian “danger and threat.”
Trump also pointed to progress toward ending the conflict. “We’re seeing momentum toward the end of this conflict. I think it’s going to be ending fairly soon,” he said.
According to the president, the US “is just keeping it the status quo.”
He offered no guarantees, however, and repeated the warning: “I don’t guarantee anything, but if we do have to go back in, we are locked and loaded.”
Trump said he hopes Washington can reach a deal with Iran. He then underscored the US military buildup in the region: “But nothing’s going to happen. And if we have to, we’ll take it very serious. We are so loaded. We just have another aircraft carrier. It’s all loaded up to the gills with brand-new, beautiful stuff,”
He closed on a more restrained note: “And hopefully, we don’t have to use them.”
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said: “At this point, taking the military action doesn’t seem to be a very necessary thing — but we’re locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason,”
He said Israel and the wider Middle East were now shielded from the Iranian “danger and threat.”
Trump also pointed to progress toward ending the conflict. “We’re seeing momentum toward the end of this conflict. I think it’s going to be ending fairly soon,” he said.
According to the president, the US “is just keeping it the status quo.”
He offered no guarantees, however, and repeated the warning: “I don’t guarantee anything, but if we do have to go back in, we are locked and loaded.”
Trump said he hopes Washington can reach a deal with Iran. He then underscored the US military buildup in the region: “But nothing’s going to happen. And if we have to, we’ll take it very serious. We are so loaded. We just have another aircraft carrier. It’s all loaded up to the gills with brand-new, beautiful stuff,”
He closed on a more restrained note: “And hopefully, we don’t have to use them.”
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