Netanyahu Presses Trump Daily to Resume Military Campaign Against Iran
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly been contacting US President Donald Trump every day to encourage a return to military operations against Iran, despite ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the conflict.
“Netanyahu calls him every day [to urge him to resume the war],” a person familiar with the discussions told the British newspaper, according to reports.
The individual said officials within the White House and other figures outside the administration who oppose renewed hostilities have been working to resist Netanyahu's efforts to persuade Trump to restart the fighting.
“The regional leaders are telling him (Trump) not to escalate and prioritise negotiations,” the source said.
Another person with knowledge of the situation in Israel said Netanyahu remains interested in restarting military operations against Iran, although there is currently no organized campaign to convince the US president to take that step.
Netanyahu's continued lobbying has reportedly raised concerns among Arab and Muslim leaders, who fear that renewed military action could further destabilize the region.
Trump said Monday that Washington's Gulf partners do not support launching another military campaign against Tehran. Following discussions with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, he wrote on Truth Social:
“Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and others would prefer the status quo,”
Netanyahu, who continues to serve as caretaker prime minister after Israel's inconclusive elections last month, has advocated renewed joint US-Israeli strikes intended to bring down the Iranian government.
Trump, however, has expressed optimism about diplomatic efforts, describing progress toward ending the conflict as “positive momentum.” He also indicated that another round of American attacks on Iran now appeared “quite unlikely.”
“Netanyahu calls him every day [to urge him to resume the war],” a person familiar with the discussions told the British newspaper, according to reports.
The individual said officials within the White House and other figures outside the administration who oppose renewed hostilities have been working to resist Netanyahu's efforts to persuade Trump to restart the fighting.
“The regional leaders are telling him (Trump) not to escalate and prioritise negotiations,” the source said.
Another person with knowledge of the situation in Israel said Netanyahu remains interested in restarting military operations against Iran, although there is currently no organized campaign to convince the US president to take that step.
Netanyahu's continued lobbying has reportedly raised concerns among Arab and Muslim leaders, who fear that renewed military action could further destabilize the region.
Trump said Monday that Washington's Gulf partners do not support launching another military campaign against Tehran. Following discussions with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, he wrote on Truth Social:
“Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and others would prefer the status quo,”
Netanyahu, who continues to serve as caretaker prime minister after Israel's inconclusive elections last month, has advocated renewed joint US-Israeli strikes intended to bring down the Iranian government.
Trump, however, has expressed optimism about diplomatic efforts, describing progress toward ending the conflict as “positive momentum.” He also indicated that another round of American attacks on Iran now appeared “quite unlikely.”
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