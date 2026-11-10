Plesio: Q3 2026 Activity
|Q3 2026/Q3 2025
|9 months (2026/2025)
| Net sales by brand
(in €m)
| Q3
2026
|Change
| 9 months
2026
|Change
|LFL
|Total
|LFL
|Total
|Monoprix
|900
|-2.6%
|-4.9%
|2,853
|-1.5%
|-3.6%
|Franprix2
|350
|+1.1%
|-0.7%
|1,104
|+0.9%
|-2.4%
|Casino Spar Vival2
|382
|+5.4%
|+1.3%
|1,001
|+4.3%
|-0.3%
|Naturalia
|71
|+3.5%
|+1.4%
|238
|+5.0%
|+3.4%
|Convenience brands
|1,703
|+0.2%
|-2.5%
|5,196
|+0.4%
|-2.4%
|Cdiscount
|237
|+0.4%
|+0.4%
|691
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|Other
|10
|-
|-53.6%
|29
|-
|-54.3%
|PLESIO GROUP
|1,949
|+0.3%
|-2.7%
|5,916
|+0.3%
|-2.7%
Group adjusted EBITDA stood at €498m (+9.3%) over the first nine months of 2026, reflecting a margin of 8.4% (+93 bps).
|(in €m)
| 9 months
(2025)
| 9 months
(2026)
|Change
| Monoprix
Margin
| 286.7
9.6%
| 305.2
10.6%
| +6.5%
+99 bps
| Franprix
Margin
| 94.0
8.3%
| 107.5
9.7%
| +14.3%
+142 bps
| Casino Spar Vival
Margin
| 28.1
2.7%
| 27.1
2.7%
| -3.3%
-7 bps
| Naturalia
Margin
| 15.6
6.7%
| 18.5
7.6%
| +18.8%
+97 bps
| Convenience brands
Margin
| 424.4
8.0%
| 458.3
8.8%
| +8.0%
+85 bps
| Cdiscount
Margin
| 47.9
6.9%
| 49.8
7.2%
| +4.0%
+30 bps
|Quatrim
|7.8
|12.8
|+64.3%
|Other
|(24.5)
|(22.8)
|+6.8%
| Group adjusted EBITDA
Margin
| 455.6
7.5%
| 498.1
8.4%
| +9.3%
+93 bps
Group adjusted EBITDA after lease payments amounted to €172m (vs. €112m over the first nine months of 2025).
|(in €m)
| 9 months
(2025)
| 9 months
(2026)
|Monoprix
|85.5
|113.0
|Franprix
|32.7
|47.6
|Casino Spar Vival
|(6.1)
|(4.6)
|Naturalia
|3.0
|6.2
|Convenience brands
|115.0
|162.2
|Cdiscount
|30.4
|33.8
|Quatrim
|2.6
|10.4
|Other
|(35.9)
|(34.4)
| Group adjusted EBITDA after lease payments
Margin
| 112.1
1.8%
| 172.1
2.9%
Monoprix
- Monoprix recorded LFL net sales decline of -2.6% over the quarter (-1.5% over the first nine months of 2026), with a decrease in the average basket size of -3.1% and a slight +0.4% increase in footfall.
The quarter was strongly impacted by the decline in non-food sales (-3.8% in Q3), penalised by the textile segment (-6.7%), mainly in September at -16.9%, in a market that fell sharply by -17.6%3. As an example, sales of the Autumn/Winter collections in the women's category were down -10.6% in September (vs. +13.1% in July and +5.4% in August). This decline can be attributed to record high temperatures in September 2026 – the second-hottest September, after 2023, since the beginning of the 20th century.
Food sales were down by -2.1% in line with the previous quarter. Despite an increase in footfall (+0.6%), volumes were down (-2.0%), largely due to the continued absence of agreements with certain suppliers.
Furthermore, “La Cantine” food concept continued its roll-out, with 2 additional stores opened in Q3, bringing the total number of stores converted to the new concept to 22 at the end of September.
Over the quarter, changes to the store network resulted in the opening of 5 franchise stores and the closure of 5 owned stores (including 13 franchise openings, 16 closures/disposals and 16 transfers of owned stores to franchise or business lease over the first nine months of the year).
- Adjusted EBITDA stood at €305.2m in the first nine months of 2026, up +€18.5m, driven by the reduction in shrinkage, the streamlining of the store network and cost structure discipline.
Franprix
- Franprix recorded LFL net sales growth of +1.1% over the quarter (+0.9% over the first nine months of 2026), supported by a +4.2% acceleration in footfall. Over the quarter, the solid contribution from owned stores (+1.1%) and warehouse sales to independent franchisees (+2.6%) largely offset the slight decline in master franchisee store sales (-0.7%)4.
The success of the “Oxygène” concept is confirmed, with a +4.3% LFL growth in stores converted over the quarter, compared with +1.1% growth for the entire store network. The roll-out of the concept continued this quarter with the conversion of 33 additional stores, bringing the total to 203 at the end of September, representing 20% of the store network.
The solid contribution of the fresh products category also supported the trend, with net sales up by +2.9% on a like-for-like basis this quarter and volumes up +2.1%.
The strong performance of E-commerce is also confirmed this quarter, with double-digit growth driven by the dynamism of the marketplace (+16%).
Changes within Franprix network continued during the quarter, with 7 store openings, 11 closures, and the transfer of one owned store to franchise (28 openings, 29 closures and 4 transfers to franchise or business lease over the first nine months of the year).
- Adjusted EBITDA stood at €107.5m over the first nine months of 2026, up +€13.4m. The increase was driven by improved margins resulting from purchasing savings, as well as the effects of activity and store network streamlining (expansion, closures and transfers of owned stores). Cost savings from action plans offset cost inflation.
Casino Spar Vival
- Casino Spar Vival's performance accelerated this quarter, with a +5.4% LFL increase in net sales (+4.3% over the first nine months of 2026), reflecting growth across all models (owned stores, franchisees, master), driven by:
(i) the solid performance in the fresh product categories (+13.8%);
(ii) the strong momentum of seasonal mountain stores (+11.0%);
(iii) the significant contribution of the new concepts, Spar“Origines” and the new Casino identity, whose stores delivered average LFL growth in net sales of +8.8% over the quarter (vs. +5.4% across the entire network). The roll-out of these new concepts continued, with 4 additional Spar“Origines” stores in Q3 (20 at the end of September) and 2 additional stores operating under the new Casino identity (6 at the end of September).
The Casino, Spar and Vival brands reported a +5.7% increase footfall 5 on a LFL basis while the "Coup de Pouce" loyalty program continues to grow, with nearly 35,000 loyalty cards created in Q3 and an 11.4% share of net sales in eligible stores (+2.1 pts vs. Q3 2025).
Over the quarter, the store network reported 58 openings, 68 stores exits and 2 transfers of owned stores to franchise (140 openings, 291 exits and 23 transfers to franchise or business lease over the first nine months of the year).
- Adjusted EBITDA stood at €27.1m over the first nine months of 2026, down -€0.9m 6, despite accelerating commercial momentum. Purchasing gains, store network streamlining and cost savings were not enough to offset the impact of fuel inflation on logistic costs, amounting to around €5m.
Naturalia
- Naturalia recorded LFL net sales growth of +3.5% in Q3 2026 (+5.0% over the first nine months of 2026), while footfall increased by +1.3%.
Food sales (+4.1%) once again supported the trend this quarter, driven by fresh product (+7.8%), mainly led by Fruit and Vegetables (+9.6%).
The “La Ferme” concept also contributed to net sales growth, resulting in a +8.0% LFL growth in stores converted in 2025 (vs. +3.5% across the entire network), and continued its roll-out with 6 additional stores this quarter (58 at the end of September).
In parallel, the organic snacking concept was rolled out to 6 additional stores this quarter (63 at the of September).
E-commerce also delivered strong growth, with sales up by +26.5% on the website. Quick commerce is also continuing to expand, with 13 new stores joining the partnership with Uber Eats over the quarter (133 stores at the end of September).
Over the quarter, Naturalia closed 5 stores (1 opening, 7 closures and 1 transfer from one owned store to business lease over the first nine months of the year).
- Adjusted EBITDA stood at €18.5m over the first nine months of 2026, up +€2.9m, driven by the volume effect and good cost control.
Cdiscount
- Cdiscount confirms its positive momentum with total GMV up +6.9% in Q3 2026, accelerating compared to Q2 (+5.7%). Marketplace (+11.9%), which now represents 73% of Product GMV7 (+3.8 pts year on year), is the main driver. Direct sales declined by -6.8%, penalised in July by the five-day administrative evacuation of warehouses near Bordeaux due to wildfires.
The active customer base grew by +8% over the quarter, supported by a +16% increase in new customer acquisitions.
LFL net sales rose slightly by +0.4% (-0.2% over the first nine months of 2026), with growth in Marketplace commissions (+12.3%) and Cdiscount Advertising revenues (+13.5%) offsetting the decline in direct sales.
- Adjusted EBITDA stood at €49.8m over the first nine months of 2026, up +€1.9m 8. This growth reflects the improvement in operational profitability (Marketplace, Cdiscount Advertising and structural cost discipline), despite higher transport costs.
Quatrim and other
- Quatrim's adjusted EBITDA came to €12.8m for the first nine months of 2026, up +€5.0m year on year.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the other subsidiaries and the holding company was -€22.8m for the first nine months of 2026, up +€1.7m, notably due to tight cost base management.
Other financial indicators
Free cash flow before financial expenses – Continuing operations 9
Over the first nine months of 2026, free cash flow before financial expenses improved by +€61m to +€16m (-€45m for the first nine months of 2025).
|(in €m)
| 9 months
(2025)
| 9 months
(2026)
|Operating cash flow 10
|76
|138
|o/w Adjusted EBITDA after lease payments
|112
|172
|o/w Other non-recurring cash items10
|(45)
|(35)
|o/w Other items
|9
|1
|Net capex 11
|(160)
|(161)
|Income taxes
|(6)
|(10)
|Change in working capital
|45
|49
|Free cash flow before financial expenses
|(45)
|16
Liquidity at 30 September 2026
At 30 September 2026, the Group's liquidity stood at €634m. It includes €632m of available cash at Casino Finance (the Group cash pool) after mobilisation of most of the credit lines (in addition to factoring, reverse factoring and similar programmes) and €2m of undrawn overdrafts as of that date.
The Group obtained from the banking partners that they will submit to their respective credit committees, with a favourable recommendation, the request to extend the maturity of the operational financing until 4 January 2027, as specified in the separate press release issued today.
Covenants
Net leverage ratio11
The scope of the covenant test corresponds to the Group adjusted for Quatrim and, to a lesser extent, the subsidiaries Mayland in Poland and Wilkes in Brazil.
|(in €m)
|31 Dec. 2025
|30 June 2026
|30 Sept. 2026
|Covenant adjusted EBITDA (12 months)11,12
|194
|242
|247
|Covenant net debt11
|902
|1,563
|1,811
|Covenant net debt/Covenant adjusted EBITDA
|4.66x
|6.47x
|7.33x
|Threshold
|<7.17x
|<6.88x
|<6.11x
At 30 September 2026, the“Covenant net debt/Covenant adjusted EBITDA” ratio stood at 7.33x, above the maximum threshold set out in the currently applicable financial covenant schedule (6.11x).
As announced on 30 July 2026, this covenant breach constitutes an event of default under the relevant financing documentation (in respect of which the TLB, the RCFs and the operational financing lenders have undertaken not to exercise their rights, under the conditions mentioned above, subject to the required majorities).
Based on the current debt structure, including the drawdowns made at the start of the financial restructuring process, and the financial forecasts available at the date of this press release, the Group estimates that the financial leverage ratio at 31 December 2026 is likely to exceed the maximum threshold set out in the currently applicable financial covenant schedule (5.23x).
The Group recalls that the financial statements for the 2025 financial year and the interim financial statements at 30 June 2026 have not been approved as of today; accordingly, the statutory auditors have not issued their audit and limited review reports on these financial statements. Their approval, on a going-concern basis, remains subject to the successful outcome of the financial restructuring, and, in particular, to the signing of a binding lock-up agreement by the required parties. The Group intends to approve the financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year and the first half of 2026 upon signing this agreement, and then to file its 2025 Universal Registration Document, which will incorporate the 2025 annual financial report and the 2026 interim financial report, and to convene its general meeting.
Financial data estimates for the third quarter of 2026, reviewed by the Board of Directors on 8 November 2026, have neither been audited or reviewed by the statutory auditors. In this context, if the approved 2025 financial statements and the first half of 2026 show differences from the financial data estimates published on 30 March and 30 July 2026, these differences may have an impact on the Q3 2026 financial data estimates, in particular the covenant ratio, upwards or downwards.
Liquidity
Liquidity stood at €634m at 30 September 2026.
Projected liquidity
Liquidity is projected to be a minimum of €0.4bn at the end of Q4 2026, benefiting from €0.3bn relating to factoring, reverse factoring and similar programmes.
The Group obtained from the banking partners that they will submit to their respective credit committees, with a favourable recommendation, the request to extend the maturity of the operational financing until 4 January 2027, as specified in the separate press release issued today.
At the end of each quarter, cash forecasts must show liquidity of at least €100m at the end of each month of the following quarter.
Significant events of the period
Adapting and strengthening the financial structure
The conclusion of an agreement in principle on the main terms of the financial restructuring, as well as the status of the consents and maturity extensions obtained from the Group's creditors, are subject of a separate press release issued today.
Casino Group becomes PLESIO
On 20 October 2026, the Casino Group announced that it was changing its name to PLESIO, adopting a new identity that underscores its positioning in convenience retail. This change applies to the Group. Its seven brands (Monoprix, Casino, Spar, Vival, Cdiscount, Franprix and Naturalia) will retain their names and identities.
Since 2024, the Group has put convenience retail at the heart of its business and strategy. Its new identity reflects its ambition to build a retail business that brings people together and responds to the needs of each local community. This ambition is supported by the Group's Renouveau 2030 strategic plan, which focuses on three key markets: daily food shopping, quick meal solutions and new everyday services.
The change to the company's registered name will be submitted to the shareholders for formal approval at the next Annual General Meeting to be held in 2027. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA, the Group's parent company, will remain listed under this corporate name on Euronext Paris until the next Annual General Meeting (ISIN: FR001400OKR3).
Recent events in France
- Cyberattack on the refrigeration systems of several French supermarket brands
On the night of 11-12 October 2026, a cyberattack on an unprecedented scale targeted the refrigeration control systems of several hundred French supermarkets.
The Group reports that only 5% of Monoprix's store network was affected. Its other brands were not impacted.
All products whose storage conditions could no longer be guaranteed were withdrawn from sale, and the teams, working with the relevant service providers, quickly restocked the shelves, enabling customers to find their products again as soon as possible.
- Deterioration of the social climate
In a context marked by the deterioration of the social and safety concerns in France, as illustrated by the events of recent weeks, Plesio saw around 50 of its stores (Monoprix, Franprix, Naturalia, Casino and Spar) affected by acts of violence and looting.
The Group would like to commend the exemplary professionalism and commitment of its employees and partners, who have already mobilised to secure the stores, assess the damage and enable operations to resume as quickly as possible. In light of these incidents and uncertainties surrounding the operations of the stores, Plesio's management will take all necessary measures to support the affected franchisees.
Successful partnership between Plesio and the Zouari family
On 2 November 2026, Plesio and the Zouari family announced the closing of the operation announced on 8 June 202613, aimed at strengthening their historic partnership of more than 25 years.
In this context:
- The structure dedicated to the development of the Franprix network is now organized around a capital partnership between the Zouari Family, with a c.60% stake, and Franprix, with a c.40% stake; In parallel, Franprix now owns the entire Pro Distribution structure, which was previously 73% owned, and which operates around 90 stores.
The closing of this partnership operation offers an organization more legible, more agile and better-adapted to the network's development ambitions.
Real estate disposals
The Group disposed of €37m in real estate assets in Q3 2026, including €19m through Quatrim and its subsidiaries.
At 30 September 2026, the nominal amount of the Quatrim secured bonds stood at €109m. On 20 October 2026, the Group repaid €15.3m, including €14.7m of principal and €0.6m of accrued interest, bringing the nominal amount of the bonds to €94m, as of today.
As a reminder, Plesio Group announced, on 13 October 2026, that it had extended the maturity date of the Quatrim bonds from 15 January 2027 to 15 January 2028, in accordance with the option at its discretion provided for in the relevant documentation.
Fitch Ratings
On 8 October 2026, Fitch Ratings published a report downgrading Casino, Guichard-Perrachon's rating from CCC- to CC. In this report, the rating had initially been downgraded to RD (“Restricted Default”), as the Group had announced on 24 September 2026 the non-payment of the TLB interest on its due date at the end of September and the consignment of the corresponding amount (€65m) to a dedicated account, pending the outcome of discussions to adapt and strengthen its financial structure. Fitch subsequently upgraded the rating to“CC” on the same day, to reflect the progress of the ongoing debt restructuring negotiations between the creditors and the reference shareholder.
APPENDICES – STORE NETWORK
Store network of continuing operations
|30 Sept. 2025
|31 Dec. 2025
|31 March 2026
|30 June 2026
|30 Sept. 2026
|Monoprix
|622
|624
|623
|620
|620
| o/w owned stores France
Franchises/BL
| 312
310
| 283
341
| 281
342
| 260
360
| 255
365
|Franprix
|1,012
|999
|1,005
|1,002
|998
| o/w owned stores France
Franchises/BL France
International affiliates14
| 298
613
101
| 296
602
101
| 296
607
102
| 291
606
105
| 291
600
107
| Casino Spar Vival
o/w owned stores France
Franchises/BL France
International affiliates15
| 4,784
260
4,376
148
| 4,648
236
4,292
120
| 4,566
218
4,227
121
| 4,508
191
4,203
114
| 4,498
181
4,202
115
| Naturalia
o/w owned stores France
Franchises/BL
| 217
154
63
| 213
152
61
| 213
152
61
| 212
151
61
| 207
148
59
|Other businesses 16
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTAL
|6,640
|6,484
|6,407
|6,342
|6,323
|o/w owned stores
|1,024
|967
|947
|893
|875
|o/w franchises/BL
|5,616
|5,517
|5,460
|5,449
|5,448
|% of franchises/BL
|85%
|85%
|85%
|86%
|86%
BL: business lease
APPENDICES – GLOSSARY
Like-for-like (LFL) growth
Like-for-like net sales include e-commerce sales and sales of merchandise excluding fuel from stores open for at least 12 months. The figure is calculated at constant exchange rates, excluding calendar effects and tax.
Shrinkage
Shrinkage corresponds to the difference between the recorded inventory and the actual physical inventory on hand in the store. It includes known shrinkage (broken items, items past their sell-by dates) and unknown shrinkage (theft).
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) is defined as trading profit plus recurring depreciation and amortisation expense included in trading profit. Adjusted EBITDA margin corresponds to adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of net sales excluding taxes.
Adjusted EBITDA after lease payments
Adjusted EBITDA after lease payments is defined as trading profit plus recurring depreciation and amortisation presented in trading profit less repayments of lease liabilities and net interest paid on lease liabilities.
Net Capex
Net Capex corresponds to Gross Capex (cash outflows related to acquisitions of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment property, as presented in the consolidated statement of cash flows) plus cash inflows related to disposal of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment property, as presented in the consolidated statement of cash flows, excluding those related to the disposal plan (the disposal plan refers to the real estate disposals carried out in connection with the repayment of the Quatrim debt and their resulting impact at the Group level).
Free cash flow before/after financial expenses
Free cash flow before financial expenses corresponds to cash flow from operating activities as presented in the consolidated statement of cash flows, less net capex, lease payments subject to restatement in accordance with IFRS 16 and adjusted for the effects related to the disposal plan and the financial restructuring. Since Q1 2026, it also excludes the impact of the strategic transformation programme and non-recurring litigation relating to events preceding March 2024.
Free cash flow after financial expenses is calculated by deducting net interest paid from free cash flow before financial expenses, excluding interest on leases restated in accordance with IFRS 16.
Liquidity
According to banking documentation, liquidity corresponds to consolidated cash and cash equivalents (less cash in transit and non-centralised cash), as well as undrawn and immediately available operating financing (excluding factoring, reverse factoring and similar programmes).
Covenant – Net leverage ratio
The covenant is defined as the ratio between "covenant net debt" and "covenant adjusted EBITDA". The scope of the covenant test corresponds to the Group adjusted for Quatrim and, to a lesser extent, the subsidiaries Mayland in Poland and Wilkes in Brazil.
Covenant adjusted EBITDA
"Covenant adjusted EBITDA" or pro forma EBITDA (depending on the documentation) corresponds to adjusted EBITDA after lease payments relating to the covenant scope, excluding any impact of scope effects and pro forma restatements corresponding to future savings/synergies to be achieved within 18 months.
Covenant net debt
“Covenant net debt” corresponds to gross debt relating to the covenant scope (including borrowings from other Group companies by covenant companies), (i) plus financial liabilities which are, in essence, debt, (ii) adjusted for the average drawdown on the Group's revolving credit lines over the last 12 months (from the date of restructuring) and (iii) reduced by cash and cash equivalents of the entities in the covenant scope and by non-deconsolidating receivables relating to operating financing programmes reinstated as part of the restructuring.
It differs from consolidated“net debt”, which corresponds to all gross borrowings and debt at the reporting date, including derivatives designated as fair value hedges (liabilities) and trade payables - structured programme, less (i) cash and cash equivalents, (ii) financial assets held for cash management purposes and as short-term investments, (iii) derivatives designated as fair value hedges (assets), and (iv) financial assets arising from a significant disposal of non-current assets.
ABOUT PLESIO
PLESIO is France leading convenience retail network, with nearly 25,000 employees, c.6,500 stores and €12.5 billion in business volume in 2025. With a history spanning more than 125 years, the Group brings together seven brands: Monoprix, Casino, Spar, Vival, Cdiscount, Franprix and Naturalia. It is growing across three key markets : daily food shopping, quick meal solutions and new everyday services, with one mission: to serve customers well, in store and online, by adapting its offering to people's lifestyles and the needs of each local community. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A., the parent company of the Group, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400OKR3).
Disclaimer
This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.
1 See definition in the appendices on page 12
2 Including ExtenC sales (covering the Group's international activities)
3 Source: Panel Retail Int. France
4 At Franprix, "master franchisees" refers to stores owned at more than 51% by Franprix as part of partnerships with operators. These stores are consolidated in the Group's accounts, with an operating model similar to that of franchise stores
5 For owned stores and franchised stores whose checkouts are linked to the Casino, Spar and Vival brands' IT system
6 Casino Spar Vival's adjusted EBITDA after lease payments was up +€1.5m over the first nine months, driven by the streamlining of its store network
7 GMV (gross merchandise volume): gross sales including tax;
Product GMV: direct sales and Marketplace GMV (excluding B2C services, B2B and other revenues)
8 Adjusted EBITDA after lease payments was up +€3.5m over the first nine months, supported by lower logistics and equipment rents
9 Impact of the 2025 GPA restatement (see press release date 30 July 2026 page 7 and 8)
10 Excluding effects related to the strategic transformation, the disposal plan, the financial restructuring and non-recurring litigation proceedings relating to events prior to March 2024
11 See definition in the appendices on page 12
12 No pro forma restatements have been taken into account
13 Press Release dated 8 June 2026
14 International affiliate convenience stores include Leader Price franchises abroad. The last Leader Price franchise in France is presented within discontinued operations
15 International affiliate convenience stores include HM/SM affiliates abroad. The SM stores in France are presented within discontinued operations
16 Other businesses included 3C Cameroun
Attachment
-
PR PLESIO Q3 2026 Activity - 10 novembre 2026
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