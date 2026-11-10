Wire And Cable Market In India 20262032: USD 39.47 Billion Opportunity Driven By Infrastructure Expansion And Renewable Energy Investments, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The India wire and cable market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.38% during 2027–2032, driven by expanding construction activity, renewable energy investments, telecom fiberization, rising data center demand, and electricity network upgrades, with Maharashtra maintaining its leading position and eastern states emerging as promising growth markets.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, the India wire and cable market size is expected to increase from USD 23.13 billion in 2026 to USD 25.21 billion in 2027 and reach USD 39.47 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.38% over (2027–2032). The market expansion is supported by rising demand for power transmission and distribution infrastructure, renewable energy installations, residential and commercial construction, and communication networks.

India's ongoing infrastructure development is creating opportunities for manufacturers of power cables, housing wires, and communication cables. Investments in solar energy projects, telecom network expansion, electricity distribution upgrades, and data center infrastructure are increasing the need for reliable cable systems. At the same time, manufacturers are focusing on production capabilities, product quality, distribution networks, and specialized cable solutions to address evolving requirements across end-user industries. However, fluctuations in copper and aluminum prices, high capital expenditure for underground transmission networks, counterfeit products, and specialty material import bottlenecks continue to influence the competitive environment.

Key India Wire and Cable Market Trends Shaping Future Growth

Renewable Energy Expansion and Construction Activity Drive Cable Demand

Increasing investments in residential and commercial construction are strengthening demand for electrical wiring and power cables across India. Housing developments, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and infrastructure projects require extensive electrical installations, creating opportunities for manufacturers supplying household wires and institutional cable solutions. Growing solar power installations and utility-scale renewable energy projects are further increasing requirements for cables used in power generation, transmission, and distribution. These developments are encouraging manufacturers to expand production capabilities and strengthen their portfolios of power cables and specialized electrical products.

Telecom Fiberization and Digital Infrastructure Expand Communication Cable Demand

Expanding telecommunications infrastructure is creating opportunities for manufacturers supplying communication cables across India. Telecom operators are investing in fiber-optic networks, 5G backhaul, and connectivity upgrades to support increasing demand for high-speed internet and reliable digital services. Growing data consumption across businesses and households, alongside the expansion of enterprise connectivity and broadband infrastructure, is supporting demand for optical-fiber cables and other communication solutions. These developments are encouraging cable manufacturers to strengthen their communication-cable portfolios and address evolving network infrastructure requirements.

AI-Ready Data Centers and Electricity Network Upgrades Support Specialized Cable Demand

Growing investments in hyperscale data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure are creating additional opportunities for wire and cable manufacturers. Large-scale computing facilities require reliable electrical distribution systems, specialized power cables, and communication infrastructure to support high-density computing operations. At the same time, electricity distribution upgrades, rural electrification initiatives, and investments in transmission networks are increasing demand for power cables across the country. These developments are encouraging manufacturers to supply products that meet the evolving power, connectivity, and installation requirements of India's infrastructure sector.

"The India wire and cable market is benefiting from expanding infrastructure investments, renewable energy installations, and growing demand for communication networks. Construction activity, telecom fiberization, data center development, and electricity distribution upgrades are creating opportunities for manufacturers across power and communication cable segments. Mordor Intelligence's research examines key market trends, segment opportunities, and competitive strategies shaping India's wire and cable industry," says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

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India Wire and Cable Market Regional Outlook

Maharashtra remains the largest consumption state in the India wire and cable market, supported by its extensive industrial base, urban infrastructure development, commercial construction, and growing data center ecosystem. Mumbai and Pune continue to generate demand for power cables, housing wires, and communication cables through ongoing infrastructure development, industrial activity, and telecommunications investments. The state's established manufacturing and distribution networks further support its leading position.

Eastern India is emerging as a promising growth region, supported by expanding electricity access, infrastructure development, and telecommunications network expansion. Investments in power distribution, renewable energy projects, and fiber-optic connectivity are creating additional opportunities for cable manufacturers. States such as Odisha and Bihar are contributing to regional demand through infrastructure upgrades and expanding connectivity requirements, while other developing markets are supporting the geographic diversification of the Indian wire and cable industry.

Table of Contents (Partial) – India Wire and Cable Industry

INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surging Residential and Commercial Real-Estate Completions

4.2.2 Utility-Scale Renewable Energy Build-Out Acceleration

4.2.3 Nationwide 5G Fiberization and Tower Backhaul Upgrades

4.2.4 Government Push for Rural Household Electrification

4.2.5 AI-Ready Hyperscale Data Center Race Driving Low-Loss OFC Demand

4.2.6 Reduced Copper-Scrap Import Duty Enabling Cost-Effective Recasting

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Volatile Copper and Aluminum Prices Compressing Margins

4.3.2 High CAPEX for EHV Underground Networks

4.3.3 Proliferation of Counterfeit Low-Grade Wires in Tier-3 Markets

4.3.4 Import Bottlenecks for Specialty XLPE Compounds

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Cable Type

5.1.1 Power Cable

5.1.2 Housing Wires

5.1.3 Communication Cables

5.2 By Conductor Material

5.2.1 Copper Conductors

5.2.2 High-Conductivity Copper (OFHC)

5.2.3 Aluminum Conductors

5.2.4 Aluminum Alloy Conductors

5.3 By End-User Type

5.3.1 Consumers (B2C)

5.3.2 Businesses (B2B)

5.3.3 Construction – Residential

5.3.4 Construction – Commercial

5.3.5 IT and Telecommunication

5.3.6 Energy and Power T&D

5.3.7 Oil and Gas

5.3.8 Other Verticals

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Polycab India Ltd

6.4.2 Havells India Ltd

6.4.3 RR Kabel Ltd

6.4.4 and more

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MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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