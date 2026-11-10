December 2026, Labarna Rescue rebuilds stalled self-built and AI-coded software into production-grade systems and delivers them as client-owned technology.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Labarna, the sovereign production intelligence company operated by TFSF Ventures FZ-LLC, today announced Labarna Rescue, a new service launching in December 2026 for businesses whose self-built or AI-coded software has stalled, broken or failed to reach production. Labarna Rescue rebuilds that software to production grade and delivers it to the client as its own technology under Labarna's sovereign, client-owned model.

Why Self-Built Software Stalls

Over the past two years, many companies have tried to build their own platforms using internal teams, general-purpose chatbots and AI coding tools. Many of those projects produced a working prototype and then hit a wall. The code proved fragile, AI agents lost context between sessions, integrations failed under real workloads, and internal teams could not safely carry the system into daily operations.

Labarna has seen a consistent pattern among prospects that chose to build in-house. When an internal IT team concludes it can rebuild a system on its own, using internal developers, general-purpose AI agents or AI coding assistants, the company typically returns to Labarna within about six months, once the attempt has failed. According to Labarna, those builds lack the persistent memory and continuous learning cycles, which Labarna calls dream cycles, that production intelligence requires.

How Labarna Rescue Works

Labarna Rescue takes that software as it stands. Labarna Platform Operators and quality assurance analysts begin with a full review of the existing codebase, data flows and integrations to establish what works and what does not. Working components are kept. Fragile components are rebuilt on the Labarna system, the same system behind every Labarna build, refined over four years of live client production across 21 industry verticals.

Brittle scripts are replaced with governed AI agents that retain memory, failing integrations are rebuilt, and the finished platform moves into Labarna's sovereign, client-owned model. Clients follow the rebuild in real time through their own portal and use the same portal to manage the system after delivery.

The result is a production-grade system that keeps the client's original intent, and the value of the work already done, while gaining the memory, orchestration and governance that ad hoc builds lack.

Client Ownership Under Ghost Architecture

Every Rescue engagement is delivered under Ghost Architecture, Labarna's ownership model, in which the client receives the source code, agents, integrations and deployment artifacts as its own technology while remaining connected to Labarna's infrastructure through its API. Under Ghost Architecture, client data stays on the client's own servers, and Labarna runs only the orchestration layer.

This structure allows a company to move from a fragile internal project to a production system without giving up ownership of the software it set out to build.

“We see it every month. A company decides to build it themselves, gets a demo working, and six months later it is held together with tape,” said Steven Foster, Founder and CEO of Labarna.“There is no shame in that. Building production intelligence is hard, and a prototype is not a production system. Labarna Rescue exists so that work is not wasted. We take what they started, make it run like a real system, and give it back to them as their own.”

Who Labarna Rescue Is For

Labarna Rescue is open to companies across the 21 industry verticals Labarna serves, including construction, real estate, financial services, healthcare, legal and trucking. It is designed for businesses that have already invested time and money in a self-built platform, whether started by an internal development team or with AI coding tools, and now need that platform to run reliably in daily operations.

Typical candidates include companies whose internal platform works in demonstrations but fails under real users, companies whose AI agents cannot hold context across tasks, and companies whose original developers have moved on, leaving a system no one on staff can safely maintain.

Labarna Rescue launches in December 2026. Businesses can begin a Rescue conversation with RAI, Labarna's conversational assistant, ahead of launch.

About Labarna

Labarna is the public-facing brand of TFSF Ventures FZ-LLC, licensed in the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), United Arab Emirates, under License No. 47013955. Labarna designs and builds production AI, websites and software platforms, AI search authority and automated payment systems, all running on the Labarna system, refined over four years of live client production across 21 industry verticals. Under Ghost Architecture, clients own the technology built for them. AI was built to answer. Labarna was built to act.

Layla Al-Farsi

TFSF Ventures FZ, LLC

+971 4 275 6376

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Labarna Announces Labarna Rescue to Turn Broken Self-Built Software Into Production-Grade Systems News Provided By TFSF Ventures FZ, LLC November 10, 2026, 07:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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