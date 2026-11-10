BAANLYY by the numbers: 5,500+ homes and 1,850+ condo towers, one place to research Thailand.

Where BAANLYY stands today: 5,500+ homes, 1,850+ tower pages, 340+ developer profiles, 4,000+ guides, 30+ free tools, 5 languages.

Everything in one place on BAANLYY: from first search to move-in day.

Read BAANLYY in your language: English, Thai, Chinese, Russian and Japanese.

Kirby Scofield, co-founder of BAANLYY, on how people research a move to Thailand.

The Thailand rental, property and relocation portal now covers live homes, condo tower research, 340+ developer profiles and free tools in five languages.

- Kirby ScofieldBANGKOK, THAILAND, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BAANLYY (baanlyy), the Thailand rental, property and relocation portal, today shared new growth figures showing how quickly people planning a move to Thailand are turning to research before they ever book a flight.BAANLYY now lists more than 5,500 live homes for rent and sale across Thailand, with dedicated research pages for more than 1,850 condominium towers and profiles for more than 340 property developers. Alongside the listings, the site has grown to more than 4,000 pages of city, neighborhood, visa, cost-of-living and relocation guides, plus more than 30 free calculators and planning tools. Every core page is available in English, Thai, Chinese, Russian and Japanese."People don't move to Thailand on a whim anymore. They research for months," said Kirby Scofield, co-founder of BAANLYY. "They want to know which building allows pets, what a move-in really costs, which visa fits, and what a neighborhood is like at night. We built BAANLYY so all of that is in one place, free, and checked against official sources."What BAANLYY covers today- Live homes for rent and sale in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Koh Samui, Hua Hin and more- More than 1,850 condo and tower pages with location, transit, facilities and pet rules where published- More than 340 developer profiles with their projects and official sources- Visa, tax, immigration and property-law guides cited to official Thai government sources- More than 30 free tools, from rent affordability and move-in cost to visa finder and city comparison- Five languages: English, Thai, Chinese, Russian and JapaneseBuilt for how people search nowMore and more of the questions BAANLYY answers are now asked of AI assistants and search engines in full sentences, such as "Can a foreigner own a condo in Thailand? " or "How much does it cost to rent in Bangkok?" BAANLYY writes its guides to answer those questions directly, with sources, so the answers are clear for people and for the tools they use to search.A portal, not a middlemanBAANLYY does not own the homes listed by its partners, does not take referral fees and is not a party to partner deals. Partnered agents, developers and service providers each get a free page they manage themselves."Our growth comes from the same rule every time," Scofield said. "Answer the real question, show the source, and make the next step easy."Start your search at .About BAANLYYBAANLYY (baanlyy) is a Thailand rental, property and relocation portal operated by BAANLYY LLC and co-founded by Kirby Scofield and June Pichaikamolchat. It brings together live homes for rent and sale, building-by-building condo research, developer profiles, city and neighborhood guides, visa and relocation guides, and free planning tools in English, Thai, Chinese, Russian and Japanese. BAANLYY does not own the homes listed by its partners and does not take referral fees; visa, tax and property-law guidance on the site is cited to official Thai government sources.

Kirby Scofield

BAANLYY LLC

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BAANLYY Grows to More Than 5,500 Homes and 1,850 Condo Towers as Expats Research Thailand Before They Move News Provided By Scofield Group November 10, 2026, 07:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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