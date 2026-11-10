Esun To Exhibit At Formnext Germany And Launch Its 2026 Black Friday Sale

eSUN Announces 2026 Black Friday Campaign and Upcoming Showcase at Formnext Germany

WUHAN, CHINA, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- eSUN, a globally recognized 3D printing materials brand, today unveiled its dual year-end highlights for 2026. Offline, eSUN will soon showcase its latest material innovations and hardware accessories at Formnext 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany (Hall 12.1, Booth F01). On the digital front, the official Black Friday promotion is now live, featuring special year-end discounts on a wide range of popular FDM filaments and 3D printing accessories. Whether you are looking to explore cutting-edge additive manufacturing applications or restock high-performance 3D printer filaments at seasonal prices, eSUN's year-end lineup delivers a wealth of exciting updates.1. Formnext 2026: What to Expect at the eSUN BootheSUN will showcase its latest materials, products, and applications at one of the 3D printing industry's major international events. Here are some of the highlights visitors can expect.1.1 New Products and Materials for 3D PrintingProduct and material innovation will be a major focus at the eSUN booth. Addressing different needs, from improved printing convenience to advanced engineering applications, eSUN will present several new products:.PETG 2.0: Designed for hassle-free printing, with no pre-drying required and ready-to-print performance straight out of the package..PLA-HF and PETG-HF: High-speed 3D printing filaments supporting print speeds of up to 1,000 mm/s..PA6-CF and PPS-CF: High-performance carbon fiber 3D printing filaments developed for demanding industrial applications..eBOX Plus: A filament drying and storage solution that can accommodate up to four 1 kg spools at once.eSUN will also showcase its sustainable 3D printing materials, including PLA-Coffee, PLA-Revive, and rPETG. These materials reflect the company's ongoing exploration of material recycling and more sustainable approaches to 3D printing.PLA-Coffee is already available on Amazon Germany. Enter coupon code PLACOFFEE at checkout to receive a limited-time discount: Shop PLA-Coffee on Amazon Germany.1.2 Creative Prints and Diverse ApplicationsBeyond the materials themselves, the eSUN booth will feature a range of creative projects and functional applications printed with eSUN materials. Visitors can see 3D-printed art sculptures, reproductions of famous paintings, a powered boat, and robotic applications. These exhibits demonstrate the versatility of 3D printing materials across artistic projects and functional models, offering inspiration for makers and designers.1.3 An Integrated 3D-Printed Footwear SolutionDuring the exhibition, eSUN 3D Printing Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of eSUN, will officially launch the LATIX Platform. This milestone marks eSUN's expansion from digital foot and spine health customization (insoles) to integrated whole-shoe molding-establishing a complete closed-loop ecosystem that unites flexible materials, high-speed 3D printing, and foot biomechanics to unlock a new paradigm in athletic wear and medical rehabilitation.1.4 Hands-On Experiences and GiveawaysIn addition to its product showcases, the eSUN booth will offer interactive activities and material demonstrations. Visitors are welcome to explore eSUN products up close, take part in on-site activities, and enjoy special giveaways.Visit eSUN at Formnext 2026If you're planning to attend Formnext 2026, stop by the eSUN booth to discover new products, explore 3D printing materials, and discuss potential applications with the team..Event: Formnext 2026.Date: November 17–20, 2026.Location: Frankfurt, Germany.eSUN Booth: Hall 12.1, Booth F01.Theme: Make Creation Easier, Make Manufacturing SmarterMeet eSUN at Formnext 2026. We look forward to seeing you in Frankfurt!2. eSUN Black Friday 2026: Deals on Popular 3D Printing FilamentsAlongside its physical exhibition, this year's eSUN Black Friday sale covers a range of materials for everyday creative projects and functional printing. Whether you're new to FDM 3D printing or an experienced maker, the sale offers an opportunity to stock up on your favorite filaments at reduced prices.2.1 Black Friday Sale at a Glance.Sale Period: November 5–30, 2026.Discounts: 25% off sitewide, with additional discounts on multi-item purchases. Save up to 43% in total..Available at:.Shop the Sale:2.2 4 Popular 3D Printing Filaments Worth Checking OutThis Black Friday, several of eSUN's popular filaments will be available at special prices. Here are four options to consider:.PLA Basic – A Great Starting Point for Beginners: With smooth printability, low warping risk, and a wide range of colors, PLA Basic is a practical choice for everyday prints, decorative models, and creative projects..PLA+ – Enhanced Performance for Everyday Printing: PLA+ retains the easy-printing characteristics of standard PLA while offering improved toughness and mechanical strength. It is a versatile option for makers looking for a balance of appearance and functionality..PETG Basic – A Practical, Cost-Effective Choice: Designed for prototyping and batch production, PETG Basic offers the key properties of PETG at a more accessible price. It is suitable for functional parts and prototypes..PETG Matte – A Refined Matte Finish: Combining the durability and toughness of PETG with a distinctive matte appearance, PETG Matte helps reduce surface reflections and gives printed models a more understated finish.If you're planning your next project or want to try different 3D printing materials, take a look at eSUN's Black Friday deals for more offers and details.

Oliver Walker

eSUN

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eSUN to Exhibit at Formnext Germany and Launch Its 2026 Black Friday Sale News Provided By Pulse Media PR November 10, 2026, 07:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Technology



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