Truthlocks Inc. Launches Proof Frame To Enable Independent Verification Of Digitally Signed Statements

Official logo of Truthlocks Inc., a digital trust infrastructure company developing cryptographic verification solutions for digital records, signed statements and AI agent actions.

New digital verification platform uses cryptographic signatures to help organizations authenticate records, verify digital statements and audit AI agent actions

- Nnaa IgwilohWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Truthlocks Inc., a Delaware-incorporated digital trust infrastructure company, today announced the launch of Truthlocks Proof Frame, a verification tool designed to help individuals, organizations and software developers establish the authenticity and integrity of digital records, signed statements and automated actions.As businesses increasingly depend on digital communications, electronic records and automated software, determining whether information originated from an authorized source and has remained unchanged is becoming an important part of digital security and accountability. Proof Frame addresses this challenge through a framework for creating and independently verifying cryptographically signed statements without requiring end users to have specialized cryptographic knowledge."In an era where digital information can be easily replicated or manipulated, establishing clear provenance is essential for maintaining trust," said Nnaa Igwiloh, co-founder, chief executive officer and chief technology officer of Truthlocks Inc. "With Proof Frame, our goal is to make cryptographic verification more accessible and practical. We want to give individuals and organizations tools to establish whether digital records and AI-driven actions can be independently verified."Supporting Independent Verification of Digital RecordsProof Frame is designed to connect digital statements and records with verifiable cryptographic evidence. This approach allows organizations, publishers and software developers to create signed records that third parties can independently examine and verify.By providing cryptographic receipts associated with digital statements and transactions, the platform is intended to support more transparent recordkeeping and help organizations demonstrate the integrity and origin of information shared across digital environments.Cryptographic verification can establish whether a signed record has been altered and whether its signature corresponds to the relevant signing credentials. It does not, by itself, establish that the underlying statement is factually true.Addressing Accountability in AI Agent WorkflowsThe platform also addresses verification requirements associated with artificial intelligence and autonomous software agents. As AI systems increasingly perform tasks, execute workflows and interact with external applications on behalf of users and organizations, maintaining records of their actions and authorization is becoming increasingly important.Proof Frame is designed to provide signed, verifiable action receipts for AI agent activities. These records can help organizations review and audit automated operations, providing a means of examining the integrity and authorization context associated with recorded actions.This functionality is intended to support businesses integrating AI agents and automated decision-making processes into their operations, particularly where traceability and accountability are important.Integration and Future DevelopmentAlthough Proof Frame is based on cryptographic principles, Truthlocks has designed the platform to serve both technical and nontechnical users. Its intended applications include digital document verification, recordkeeping, web infrastructure and automated software workflows.The launch represents an initial milestone in Truthlocks Inc.'s broader development roadmap for cryptographic verification and verifiable digital interactions. The company intends to expand its work across digital records, document management and AI agent infrastructure.Additional information about Truthlocks Inc. and its technology is available at . Product information and documentation for Proof Frame can be found at /proof-frame.About Truthlocks Inc.Truthlocks Inc. is a privately held digital trust infrastructure company specializing in cryptographic verification, digital record integrity and verifiable action frameworks for AI agents. Incorporated in Delaware, the company develops tools intended to help individuals and organizations establish independent verification of digital records and interactions.

Nnaa Igwiloh

Truthlocks Inc.

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Truthlocks Inc. Launches Proof Frame to Enable Independent Verification of Digitally Signed Statements News Provided By Truthlocks Inc. November 10, 2026, 07:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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