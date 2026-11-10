New Free Tools Help Retirees, Remote Workers And Families Plan A Move To Thailand

Plan your move to Thailand with BAANLYY: which visa, which city, what first.

Free, no sign-up relocation tools on BAANLYY: your move, in the right order.

Which Thai city fits you? Answer a few questions on BAANLYY and get your match.

From idea to move-in: a move to Thailand, step by step, on BAANLYY.

Built for retirees, remote workers and families: whoever you are, start your Thailand move on BAANLYY.

BAANLYY's visa finder, relocation planner, city match quiz, pet import timeline and school comparisons turn a move to Thailand into a clear step-by-step plan.

- Kirby ScofieldBANGKOK, THAILAND, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BAANLYY (baanlyy), the Thailand rental, property and relocation portal, today highlighted its free relocation tools for retirees, remote workers and families planning a move to Thailand."Everyone asks the same three things: which visa, which city, and what do I do first," said Kirby Scofield, co-founder of BAANLYY. "I went through every one of those steps myself, including moving two dogs across the world. These tools put the steps in order."Free relocation tools on BAANLYY- Visa finder: matches a person's situation to the Thai visa options that fit, from retirement to the DTV and LTR -- Visa overstay fine calculator -- Relocation planner: a dated plan from first research to move-in day -- Which city fits you: compares Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin and more on budget, lifestyle and climate -- Retirement calculator -- Pet import timeline: microchip, rabies, titer test and import permit steps in order -- Compare schools and compare neighborhoods for families -- Moving checklist -Made for the questions people askEach tool links to plain-language guides that answer common searches such as "What visa do I need to retire in Thailand?", "Can I bring my dog to Thailand?" and "Where should families live in Bangkok?" Visa and immigration rules are cited to official Thai government sources, with the date each page was last reviewed.From plan to homeOnce a plan is set, people can move straight to pet-friendly buildings, homes near international schools, or partnered movers, lawyers and insurers in the BAANLYY directory."A move this big shouldn't depend on forum threads," Scofield said. "Start with the tool, read the official rule, then find the home."Start planning at .About BAANLYYBAANLYY (baanlyy) is a Thailand rental, property and relocation portal operated by BAANLYY LLC and co-founded by Kirby Scofield and June Pichaikamolchat. It brings together live homes for rent and sale, building-by-building condo research, developer profiles, city and neighborhood guides, visa and relocation guides, and free planning tools in English, Thai, Chinese, Russian and Japanese. BAANLYY does not own the homes listed by its partners and does not take referral fees; visa, tax and property-law guidance on the site is cited to official Thai government sources.

Kirby Scofield

BAANLYY LLC

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New Free Tools Help Retirees, Remote Workers and Families Plan a Move to Thailand News Provided By Scofield Group November 10, 2026, 07:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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