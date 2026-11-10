Agents, Developers And Service Providers Join BAANLYY To Build A Better Thailand Home Search

Built together: a better Thailand home search, built with BAANLYY partners.

The BAANLYY partner network: free to join, no referral fees, no pay-to-rank.

Partnered agents and agencies: the homes on BAANLYY come from them.

Partnered service providers on BAANLYY: legal, tax, moving, insurance, health, visas and living.

How partnering with BAANLYY works: simple, free and fair.

Partnered agencies, law firms, movers, insurers, clinics and more now have free self-managed pages on BAANLYY, the Thailand property and relocation portal.

- Kirby ScofieldBANGKOK, THAILAND, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BAANLYY (baanlyy), the Thailand rental, property and relocation portal, today recognized the agents, developers and service providers who have joined its partner network to build a better experience for people renting, buying and relocating in Thailand.Since starting partner outreach, BAANLYY has contacted more than 975 agencies, developers and service businesses across Thailand. More than 70 service providers and dozens of partnered agents and agencies now have live BAANLYY pages, each one free and managed by the partner."Moving to Thailand isn't one decision. It's a lawyer, a mover, an insurer, a dentist, a school and a home," said Kirby Scofield, co-founder of BAANLYY. "Our partners are the people who make those steps easy. When they win, the person moving here wins."Partnered agents and agenciesHomes on BAANLYY come from partnered agencies and owners, including Siam Real Estate, Phuket House For Rent, Prime Property Thailand, Dynasty Real Estate, Naina Rayong, Properties Chiang Mai, Pattaya Condos & Homes, Krutz Realty, My Pattaya Place, JLT Estate, Hampton Hotel and Residence Management, Bayside Property Pattaya, FJORD, Phuket Hello, Baan Wise, Resava Real Estate, Blue Horizon Condos, Land Scout Asia and Mouana Phuket.Partnered service providers- Legal: Thai888 Law, Anglo-Thai Legal (ATL), Siam Attorney International, Ratchada Law Firm, Suwanvara Law Firm and RPN Legal Office- Tax and accounting: HLB Thailand, Local Thai Tax and Accounting and M&E (Thailand)- Relocation and moving: Allied Thailand, ARKAY Relocation & Logistics, Big Move, Thai Nexus, Lanta Concierge Services and Pawspective Relocations- Insurance: CheckDi, Global Insurance Broker and AA Insurance Brokers- Health and dental: Bangkok International Dental Hospital, Bangkok International Dental Center, Smile Signature Dental Clinics, Nana Dental Clinic, Class One House of Dental Care, Clinic Koh Samui, Doctor Aonang, Clinic Railay and Takecare Clinic Doctor Lanta- Visas: Thai Visa Express Consultants- Living and lifestyle: Care Resort Chiang Mai, SmartKids Nursery Hua Hin, Alpha Language School Phuket, Best Language School Pattaya, Hub53 Coworking & Coliving, Mint Work Lounge, PLACE Coworking Phuket, Arena Bangkok, Kata Hot Yoga and Muay Thai FeverHow the partnership works- Every partner gets a free BAANLYY page they manage themselves- No referral fees and no pay-to-rank- Pages appear next to the city, area and guide content people are already reading- Partners link to their BAANLYY page, which helps people find them in search"We don't charge partners to be found," Scofield said. "We ask them to keep their page accurate and to link to it. That builds trust for them, and for the person deciding who to call."Agents, developers and service providers in Thailand can claim or request a free page at .About BAANLYYBAANLYY (baanlyy) is a Thailand rental, property and relocation portal operated by BAANLYY LLC and co-founded by Kirby Scofield and June Pichaikamolchat. It brings together live homes for rent and sale, building-by-building condo research, developer profiles, city and neighborhood guides, visa and relocation guides, and free planning tools in English, Thai, Chinese, Russian and Japanese. BAANLYY does not own the homes listed by its partners and does not take referral fees; visa, tax and property-law guidance on the site is cited to official Thai government sources.

Kirby Scofield

BAANLYY LLC

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Agents, Developers and Service Providers Join BAANLYY to Build a Better Thailand Home Search News Provided By Scofield Group November 10, 2026, 07:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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