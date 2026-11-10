For Plumbers, Black Friday Becomes 'Brown Friday'

Drain cleaning service calls surge the day after Thanksgiving.

Clogged drain issues hit overworked home plumbing systems on holiday weekends.

Responsible Master Plumber Steven Smith of Mother Modern Plumbing.

The day after Thanksgiving is the biggest drain and sewer service day in America

- Steven Smith, Responsible Master Plumber, Mother Modern PlumbingDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For Master Plumbers like Steven Smith, the day after Thanksgiving isn't spent shopping for deals. It's a full day (and overtime) of backed-up sinks, toilets and guest showers.“I've been a plumber for 20 years, and it's the same every year,” Smith reflects.“Folks are all prepared to host big crowds for Thanksgiving, but their plumbing isn't.”In the plumbing trade, contractors call it“Brown Friday”. It's the single busiest day of the year for residential drainage and sewer line issues, thanks to overworked plumbing systems with pre-existing issues meeting their breaking point. Veterans like Smith, Responsible Master Plumber at Mother Modern Plumbing in Dallas, know it all too well.Realtors and plumbing professionals report a 20%-50% spike in service requests for drain cleaning, clog removal and emergency sewer backups the day after Thanksgiving.It starts in the kitchen, where food prep creates a worst-case situation for sink drains and garbage disposals.“Peeling sweet potatoes over the sink, draining starchy water from potatoes and rice, pouring ham and turkey grease down the drain,” Steven says.“It all becomes a sludgy paste in your kitchen sink drain, and it jams up old garbage disposal units.”Fats, oil and grease are particularly troublesome for drains, especially in older homes with cast iron drain pipes. As hot gravy, grease and cooking oil go down the sink, they cool and harden along the pipe walls. These blockages are collectively called“FOG clogs”.“FOG clogs don't just stop up your sink,” Smith explains.“They trap other food scraps on the way down. It's why so many people get standing water in their sink the weekend after hosting for the holidays.”A house full of Thanksgiving guests also means overworked bathroom fixtures. Hosts can expect double the amount of toilet uses, flushes, showers and hand washing- or more. This surge in use creates a massive strain on home sewer systems.Smith advises homeowners to avoid common causes of bathroom backups by stocking the proper materials and leaving a kindly-worded note in guest bathrooms.“Ask people not to flush anything they aren't supposed to,” Smith suggests.“And stock up on toilet paper, not flushable wipes. They're not actually flushable and they cause a ton of unnecessary clogs.”Adding a small trash can to the most-used bathroom in the home encourages guests to dispose of wipes and paper towels there, instead of flushing unwanted items.Homeowners experiencing slow drains before Thanksgiving are encouraged to call a local plumber for drain cleaning service before the holiday. Smith says thinking ahead saves an emergency plumbing call on Brown Friday.“We don't charge more for emergency trips, but a lot of plumbers do,” Smith notes.“And you might not even get someone out on that Friday- we're booked up from morning to night, and a lot of people are already working reduced holiday hours.”

Matthew Silkwood

Mother Modern Plumbing

+1 979-220-1702

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For Plumbers, Black Friday Becomes 'Brown Friday' News Provided By Mother Modern Plumbing November 10, 2026, 07:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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