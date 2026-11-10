Bougerv Highlights Diesel Heater Solutions For RV Travel During Black Friday

BougeRV highlights its portable diesel heaters for RV travel and winter camping during its 2026 Black Friday seasonal promotion.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As colder weather approaches and demand for winter-ready outdoor equipment increases, BougeRV is highlighting its portable diesel heating solutions during its 2026 Black Friday event. Designed for RV travelers, van-life enthusiasts, overlanders, and winter campers, the company's diesel heaters offer portable heating capabilities for a range of cold-weather applications.The seasonal promotion provides an opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts to explore BougeRV's heating products alongside its broader range of portable power, refrigeration, and off-grid equipment. The Black Friday event is available through the company's official website, with promotional offers and product availability subject to change.Portable Diesel Heating for RVs and Outdoor AdventuresMaintaining comfortable temperatures is an important consideration for extended RV trips, winter camping, and travel in remote locations. Traditional electric heating systems may require substantial power, while permanent vehicle heating installations are not always practical for users who need portable equipment.A diesel heater for RV applications offers an alternative by using diesel fuel to generate heat while relying on electricity to power ignition, airflow, and control systems. This design makes portable diesel heaters suitable for a variety of outdoor settings, provided that they are installed and operated according to the manufacturer's instructions.BougeRV's Portable Diesel Outdoor Heater is designed for camping, overlanding, garages, workshops, ice fishing, and other cold-weather activities. Its 5kW heating output and compact all-in-one construction provide a portable heating option for users who need warmth beyond traditional indoor environments.The heater features a fuel consumption range of approximately 0.18–0.53 liters per hour, depending on the selected heating level and operating conditions. It operates on a 12V power supply, with normal operating power ranging from 10W to 60W and startup power reaching 150W. The product also incorporates overheat, voltage, and short-circuit protection. Its 304 stainless steel exterior provides a durable housing for outdoor applications, while the integrated design helps simplify transportation and setup.BougeRV Pro Diesel Heater Expands Heating FlexibilityFor users seeking additional power flexibility and higher-altitude capability, BougeRV also offers the 2026 PRO 110V/12V Outdoor Portable Diesel Heater. The BougeRV Pro diesel heater combines adjustable heating output with compatibility for different power configurations, making it relevant to RV owners, truck campers, van-life travelers, and outdoor enthusiasts who travel across varying environments.The PRO model delivers adjustable heating output from 1.4kW to 5.0kW. It supports operation at altitudes of up to 18,000 feet, an important consideration for travelers visiting mountainous camping destinations and other high-elevation locations. Fuel consumption ranges from approximately 0.18 to 0.53 liters per hour, while normal electrical operating power is rated at 10–60W. The unit also features a 304 stainless steel exterior and built-in protection functions.These specifications give users more flexibility when planning heating arrangements for different travel conditions. The combination of adjustable output, dual-voltage power options, and high-altitude capability distinguishes the PRO model within BougeRV's portable diesel heater lineup.Black Friday Offers for Cold-Weather PreparationBougeRV Black Friday 2026 campaign brings together seasonal deals across its outdoor and off-grid product categories. Diesel heaters are among the products featured during the promotional period, alongside portable refrigerators, solar panels, power stations, and other camping equipment.For RV owners preparing for winter travel, the event provides an opportunity to consider heating equipment as part of a broader cold-weather setup. A portable diesel heater can complement existing RV equipment, particularly for users who spend extended periods in locations without convenient access to conventional heating systems. The campaign is available through the official BougeRV website. Product pricing, promotional periods, and available configurations may vary throughout the event.Supporting More Flexible Outdoor LivingBougeRV develops portable equipment for outdoor recreation, road travel, and off-grid living. Its product range includes portable refrigerators, solar panels, power solutions, outdoor heating equipment, and accessories designed to support different travel and camping needs.By offering multiple diesel heater configurations, BougeRV addresses different user priorities, from portable heating for general camping applications to higher-altitude performance and additional power flexibility for more demanding travel environments.As winter travel and outdoor activities continue into the colder months, portable heating remains an important consideration for RV owners and camping enthusiasts. BougeRV's Black Friday campaign brings attention to these heating solutions at a time when many consumers are preparing their vehicles and equipment for the winter season. For more information about the 2026 Black Friday event and BougeRV's diesel heating products, visit the company's official website.About BougeRVBougeRV develops portable appliances and equipment for outdoor recreation, RV travel, and off-grid living. Its product portfolio includes portable refrigerators, solar panels, power stations, diesel heaters, and other outdoor solutions designed to support flexible travel and everyday outdoor experiences. For product information and current promotions, visit the official BougeRV website.

Nada

BougeRV

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BougeRV Highlights Diesel Heater Solutions for RV Travel During Black Friday News Provided By BougeRV TECH CO., LIMITED November 10, 2026, 07:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.