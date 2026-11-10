Minister Of Hajj And Umrah Meets Heads Of Hajj Affairs Offices To Discuss 1448 AH Hajj Preparations

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfig Al-Rabiah held a periodic meeting yesterday with heads of Hajj affairs offices, attended by representatives from 76 countries, to discuss preparations for the 1448 AH Hajj season.The meeting was part of the sixth Hajj Conference and Exhibition, held at the Jeddah Superdome from November 8 to 11 under the theme“From Makkah to the World.”The minister outlined five key priorities for the upcoming Hajj season, foremost among them adherence to established timelines and early preparation. He urged Hajj affairs offices to expedite the conclusion of contracts and issuance of visas well before the deadline of Shawwal 1, secure early agreements with airlines, and document all contracts through the electronic platforms dedicated to this service.Dr. Al-Rabiah stressed that pilgrims' health and safety are non-negotiable priorities. He underscored the need for thorough medical screenings before pilgrims depart their home countries, administration of all required vaccinations, and compliance with approved health regulations.He also emphasized the importance of maintaining accurate and complete data on pilgrims, noting its central role in operational planning for travel, accommodation, transportation, and crowd management. He further stressed that all pilgrims must carry their Nusuk cards and present them when required. The cards help verify pilgrims' information, facilitate access to services, and regulate entry to locations where verification is required, in accordance with applicable regulations.The four-day sixth Hajj Conference and Exhibition is being held under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. It brings together more than 520 entities from the government, private, and nonprofit sectors, locally and internationally, with participants and attendees from more than 150 countries.The event forms part of the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to support early preparations for the Hajj season and enhance services provided to pilgrims.

Hajj Preparations

Hajj Preparations

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Minister of Hajj and Umrah Meets Heads of Hajj Affairs Offices to Discuss 1448 AH Hajj Preparations News Provided By ELAQAT November 10, 2026, 07:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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