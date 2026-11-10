Hegseth Orders Pentagon to Rebuild Military Education
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday ordered a sweeping overhaul of the Department of Defense’s Professional Military Education (PME) system, directing changes that put combat readiness, military leadership and warfighting skills first.
The directive follows a review by the Senior Service College Task Force and demands immediate changes at senior military colleges and intermediate-level education institutions.
The Pentagon said the reforms aim to reverse decades of “academic drift” by removing ideological distractions and stressing joint warfighting, strategic decision-making and competitive military exercises.
Under the new guidelines, military education programs will be judged on whether they prepare officers to lead and win future conflicts.
Speaking at the US Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, Hegseth laid out the rationale: “The reforms that I’m directing today are designed to reinforce military education, focused on winning our nation’s wars and reinforcing each person’s oath to our Constitution.”
He added: “The far greater challenge is erecting educational architecture that is capable of building architects of victory, which is what we need all of you to be.”
The directive follows a review by the Senior Service College Task Force and demands immediate changes at senior military colleges and intermediate-level education institutions.
The Pentagon said the reforms aim to reverse decades of “academic drift” by removing ideological distractions and stressing joint warfighting, strategic decision-making and competitive military exercises.
Under the new guidelines, military education programs will be judged on whether they prepare officers to lead and win future conflicts.
Speaking at the US Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, Hegseth laid out the rationale: “The reforms that I’m directing today are designed to reinforce military education, focused on winning our nation’s wars and reinforcing each person’s oath to our Constitution.”
He added: “The far greater challenge is erecting educational architecture that is capable of building architects of victory, which is what we need all of you to be.”
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