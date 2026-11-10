After Tiger Shroff Firing Case, Mumbai Police Advises Bollywood Stars To Avoid Crowded Public Places

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) In the wake of the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff and revelations of alleged reconnaissance at several celebrities' homes during the investigation, Mumbai Police has advised prominent Bollywood actors to avoid crowded public places and refrain from mingling with fans in public spaces as a precautionary security measure.

Mumbai Police has issued a security advisory to prominent Bollywood actors following the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's residence and revelations during the investigation that several celebrities' homes had allegedly been recceed.

A senior Mumbai Police official said that actors have been advised to avoid visiting public places and mingling with fans in crowded areas. They have also been urged to stay away from large gatherings as a precautionary measure.

Several Bollywood actors have reportedly received threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Sources said the advisory has been issued as a precautionary step, keeping the safety and security of actors in mind.

On October 21, it was reported that the accused in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff had reportedly conducted reconnaissance of the residences of several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, before the attack, according to sources in the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The shooters were reportedly instructed to target celebrities whose security arrangements were relatively less stringent. During the reconnaissance, different auto-rickshaw drivers had also taken the accused to the residences of several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

It was on October 18 that Tiger escaped after three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at his car in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Within hours of the incident, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang shared a post on social media, taking responsibility for the attack.

The accused reportedly learned through social media reels shared by Tiger's fans that he did not have police protection at that time and keeping this in mind, they decided to target him.

During the preliminary questioning, it was also revealed that the attack on Tiger was intended to spread fear in the industry.

Several members of the film industry, including Amaal Mallik, Mika Singh, Vidyut Jammwal, Shatrughan Sinha, and Ravi Kishan have raised their concern following the incident.