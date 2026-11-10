Prime Minister Narendra Modi Extends Greetings On Govardhan Puja 2024

PM Modi Celebrates Govardhan Puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of Govardhan Pooja, wishing people to be blessed with peace, happiness and abundance in their lives. "On the auspicious occasion of Govardhan Puja, may everyone be blessed with peace, happiness and abundance," said PM Modi. In his post on Instagram, PM Modi celebrated the festival by feeding cows on the auspicious occasion.

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut, is celebrated on the day after Diwali to commemorate Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan Hill to protect the villagers of Vrindavan and the cattle of Vraja for seven days from the torrential rains sent by Lord Indra.

Observances Across The Nation

To mark the festival, devotees in Delhi observed Govardhan Puja at Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple, where they offered prayers at the temple premises. Additionally, Devotees in Vasant Kunj crafted an idol of Govardhan Maharaj using decorative materials to conduct annual prayers in the area. According to resident Mala Sharma, the preparation of the idol takes around four hours. Sharma stated that they also utilised additional items such as flour, turmeric, and colours specifically set aside from Holi to complete the festive display of the idol for the community celebration.

"For the puja, we arrive here at six in the morning and the entire process takes about four hours, concluding around ten in the morning. We begin our preparations well in advance, gathering items such as puffed rice saved from Diwali, flowers and various other decorative materials. We also collect fresh leaves, flowers and cow dung. We use these materials along with flour, turmeric and colours set aside specifically from Holi to create the display," Sharma told ANI

Cultural Significance and Traditions

While detailing the preparations, Sharma emphasised that the essence of Govardhan Puja is to worship nature and honour cows, adding that society must revere the surrounding flora and fauna as well as maintain firm cultural roots even in a modern era marked by space exploration and technological advancements.

"The very essence of Govardhan is to worship nature and to honour the cow. We should revere the flora that surrounds us. Even though we live in a modern era, where rockets reach the skies, our roots remain firmly planted here. It is our duty to preserve our traditions and values for the next generation; this is the legacy we will pass on to our children," added Sharma.

Political Leaders Mark The Occasion

Meanwhile, alongside common people, other political leaders also celebrated Govardhan Pooja in the country. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, accompanied by his wife, performed special worship of Shrinathji and Girirajji on the occasion of Govardhan Puja. In a post on X, CM Bhajanlal mentioned that he prayed to Lord Shrinathji for Rajasthan's continued progress, well-being and prosperity.

"I bow to Krishna, the son of Vasudeva, the slayer of Kamsa and Chanura, the supreme joy of Devaki, and the teacher of the world. Today, on the sacred occasion of Govardhan Puja, I had darshan of the sacred crown and lotus-like face of Shri Giriraj Ji Maharaj in Deeg and of Lord Shrinathji, performed worship and rituals as prescribed, and received the Lord's blessings. I prayed to Lord Shrinathji for the happiness, prosperity and good health of all the people of the state, and for Rajasthan's continued progress, well-being and prosperity," said CM Bhajanlal Sharma. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)