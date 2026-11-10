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Trump: Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Advance as Abu Dhabi Round Nears


Date: 2026-11-10 02:22:41

(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Monday that efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war are moving in a positive direction, citing a “very good conversation” underway in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said: “Ukraine and Russia, and by the way, we’re having a very good conversation about that in Abu Dhabi.”

The remarks come as delegations from Russia, Ukraine and the United States prepare to gather in the Emirati capital on Tuesday for a fresh round of three-way peace negotiations.

Trump also signaled momentum toward a settlement, saying Washington is engaged in the process: “We’re also seeing a very strong inclination to end Russia and Ukraine. We’re involved in that because I want to see people stop getting killed again.”

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