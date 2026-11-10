Qatar Presses Trump, Vance on Iran Deal as USD8B Claim Denied
(MENAFN) Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, held talks in Washington, DC, on Monday with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, aiming to move stalled US-Iran negotiations forward.
Announcing the meetings on the US social media platform X, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “We discussed the situation in the region and ways to progress the US-Iran talks,” adding: “Grateful for the positive discussions on reaching a deal and bringing peace to the region,”
Trump publicly endorsed the diplomacy, calling his exchange with Sheikh Mohammed “excellent.” On his Truth Social platform, the president wrote: “We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict,”
A Qatar-based broadcaster reported earlier Monday that Sheikh Mohammed’s separate meetings with Trump and Vance had yielded “good progress” on Iran, citing a source familiar with the discussions. A diplomatic source told the broadcaster the talks were intended to narrow differences between Washington and Tehran and push negotiations ahead.
Tehran, however, pushed back on one report. An unnamed Iranian official told a semi-official news agency on Monday that claims of talks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the release of $8 billion in frozen Iranian assets were false.
The official said Tehran would negotiate only within the framework of seven conditions already conveyed to Washington. They include lifting the naval blockade and unilateral sanctions, releasing frozen assets and ending the war.
The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. A ceasefire took hold in April, but fighting between the US and Iran resumed in July after diplomatic efforts stalled.
Announcing the meetings on the US social media platform X, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “We discussed the situation in the region and ways to progress the US-Iran talks,” adding: “Grateful for the positive discussions on reaching a deal and bringing peace to the region,”
Trump publicly endorsed the diplomacy, calling his exchange with Sheikh Mohammed “excellent.” On his Truth Social platform, the president wrote: “We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict,”
A Qatar-based broadcaster reported earlier Monday that Sheikh Mohammed’s separate meetings with Trump and Vance had yielded “good progress” on Iran, citing a source familiar with the discussions. A diplomatic source told the broadcaster the talks were intended to narrow differences between Washington and Tehran and push negotiations ahead.
Tehran, however, pushed back on one report. An unnamed Iranian official told a semi-official news agency on Monday that claims of talks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the release of $8 billion in frozen Iranian assets were false.
The official said Tehran would negotiate only within the framework of seven conditions already conveyed to Washington. They include lifting the naval blockade and unilateral sanctions, releasing frozen assets and ending the war.
The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. A ceasefire took hold in April, but fighting between the US and Iran resumed in July after diplomatic efforts stalled.
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