Tajikistan Participates In 67Th RCC Council Meeting In Doha

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The meeting of the Council of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC) was held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on November 10, on the sidelines of the 2026 Plenipotentiary Conference of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the Communications Service under the Government of Tajikistan reported.

The participants discussed coordination among the communications administrations of RCC member states during the international conference. The meeting focused on aligning the work of national delegations and their positions on issues considered within the framework of the ITU event.

Tajikistan was represented at the meeting by Isfandiyor Sa'dullo, Head of the Communications Service under the Government of Tajikistan.

Coordination among the delegations is expected to continue throughout the conference through daily meetings, providing an opportunity to maintain contact and discuss issues arising during the event.

The ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 is taking place in Doha from November 9 to 27. It is the highest decision-making body of the International Telecommunication Union and is convened every four years. Representatives of ITU member states use the conference to determine the organization's overall policies, approve its strategic and financial plans, and elect its senior leadership and members of its governing bodies.

The 2026 conference brings together representatives of 194 ITU member states, as well as companies and international organizations involved in the telecommunications and information and communication technology sectors. Its agenda covers the future development of global connectivity, digital transformation, telecommunications infrastructure, and international cooperation in digital technologies.