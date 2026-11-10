Skyworks Introduces Scalable Multi-Core Audio DSP Family For Automotive Platforms From Entry-Level To Premium Vehicles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SKY4680x family enables scalable audio performance and software reuse across vehicle platforms; see it Showcased at Electronica Hall C4, Booth 440

MUNICH, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), a global leader in high-performance RF, precision timing, power management and mixed-signal solutions, today introduced the SKY4680x family of automotive audio digital signal processors (DSPs). Offered in one-, two- and three-core variants, the SKY4680x family expands Skyworks' automotive audio portfolio beyond tuners and digital radio processors to audio processing platforms for a wide range of vehicle audio systems.

The automotive audio and radio portfolios build on Skyworks' expansive automotive footprint, which includes isolated gate drivers for EV traction inverters, RF solutions for digital access and UWB, and high-performance cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity.

The SKY4680x family enables OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to standardize on a single audio platform and software environment across multiple vehicle programs. By providing a common architecture spanning one-, two- and three-core devices, customers can deploy differentiated audio capabilities across vehicle segments while maintaining software continuity.

Additionally, with the different core options, the SKY4680x family enables designers to select the DSP resources needed for each application, from mainstream sound enhancement to immersive audio experiences. This scalable approach helps OEMs align audio performance and system cost with the requirements of each vehicle trim.

“Automotive audio systems are evolving beyond traditional sound processing as automakers seek greater flexibility to deliver sophisticated in-cabin experiences, incorporating their own innovations and technologies from external partners,” said Vivek Subramanian, vice president of product line management for Audio, Infotainment and Gaming at Skyworks.“The SKY4680x family helps customers meet these evolving requirements while accelerating development and deployment across vehicle programs.”

Beyond core audio processing, the SKY4680x family supports customer-developed algorithms, Edge AI applications, and third-party audio IP, enabling OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to create differentiated audio experiences. Support for expanding speaker counts, sophisticated audio topologies, and extensive digital audio connectivity allows the DSP to serve as both a processing engine and audio routing hub within complex vehicle audio architectures.

To help developers efficiently implement these capabilities, Skyworks' graphical audio development environment streamlines audio system creation, tuning and deployment. Combined with the platform's flexible and programmable architecture, it enables customers to rapidly customize and optimize audio solutions across vehicle programs.

With 8 MB of integrated SRAM, SKY4680x devices eliminate the need for external DRAM in supported configurations, helping simplify system design while reducing BOM cost, board space, power consumption and exposure to memory supply volatility.

SKY4680x Key Features



Available with up to three Cadence® HiFi 5 audio DSP cores and more than 1.2 GHz of total processing capability in the three-core variant

Customer-programmable Arm® Cortex®-M3 MCU core in some variants

8 MB of highly accessible SRAM with ECC

Supports up to 64 total audio channels (32 input and 32 output) through nine I2S/TDM input ports and nine I2S/TDM output ports

Hardware sample rate converters enable support for multiple clock domains

Audio DSP framework, graphical development environment and SDK for third-party IP integration 12 mm x 12 mm, 88-pin QFN package



SKY4680x availability

Engineering samples and evaluation boards for the SKY4680x family are available now. To learn more, visit skyworks.com.

Skyworks at Electronica 2026

At Electronica, Skyworks will use the SKY4680x family to transform a two-channel audio source into a multi-channel listening experience. The demonstration will also feature a Skyworks-developed Edge AI siren detection application, extending the company's award-winning AI expertise into automotive applications. Together with support for customer-developed algorithms and application-specific software, the demonstration illustrates how the SKY4680x family can serve as both a high-performance automotive audio DSP and a flexible Edge AI processing platform. Visit Skyworks in Munich at Electronica 2026 in Hall C4, Booth 440.

About Skyworks

Skyworks® is a global leader in high-performance RF, precision timing, power management and mixed-signal solutions that power the intelligent, connected world. Through deep engineering expertise, Skyworks helps customers address rising complexity and deliver seamless connectivity across smartphones, vehicles, networks and critical infrastructure.

From defense and aerospace systems to the connected edge, AI infrastructure and next-generation automotive platforms, Skyworks provides the essential technologies that connect, synchronize and power physical AI, as intelligence moves out of the data center and into the real world. Harnessing decades of technical leadership and trusted partnerships across the technology ecosystem, Skyworks helps the world's leading innovators bring next-generation products and services to market.

Skyworks is a member of the S&P 500® market index (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit .

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