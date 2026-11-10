Zhihe AI Launches Agent 3.5 Local Edition And Open-Sources 70 Legal AI Skills At CIIE 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 7,2026, at the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE), native legal Al pioneer Zhihe Al, a native legal Al pioneer developed by Shanghai Intelligeast Network Technology Co., Ltd, formally announced the official rollout of its Zhihe Al Agent 3.5 Local Edition, alongside the global open-sourcing of 70 proprietary legal AI skills. This milestone release underscores the company's ongoing mission to anchor advanced legal intelligence within real-world commercial operations and stringent enterprise security ecosystems.









CIIE: A Global Stage for Real-World Legal Tech Application

Founder and CEO Luckie Hong noted that the CIIE serves as a premier melting pot for international enterprises, cutting-edge technologies, and industrial innovations, making it an ideal venue to showcase how legal intelligence can safeguard and catalyze commercial transactions.

"The legal industry has never been merely about general knowledge Q&A or automated text generation," Hong explained. "It requires deep comprehension of reality, strict adherence to complex rules, procedural compliance, and actionable human-level judgment. Participating in the CIIE allows us to demonstrate our latest platform upgrades while exposing legal technology to rigorous, large-scale commercial validation in front of global industry leaders."

Zhihe AI Agent 3.5 Local Edition: Memory, Security, and Mastery

Designed to address the core operational bottlenecks of law firms and corporate legal departments, Zhihe AI Agent 3.5 Local Edition introduces major architectural enhancements centered around long-term memory, elite data security, and vertical professional mastery:

Persistent Context & Cross-Project Memory: The new iteration supports long-term memory accumulation and cross-project context retention. It empowers legal professionals to seamlessly reuse background materials, evidentiary data, and interim deliverables across distinct tasks, drastically cutting down redundant prompting and accelerating preliminary research.

On-Premises Data Sovereignty: Addressing the stringent confidentiality requirements of the legal sector, Agent 3.5 upgrades its local file processing and sensitive material security frameworks. This ensures that highly confidential legal workflows, corporate governance audits, and M&A documentation can be completely executed within secure local environments without exposing proprietary data.

Master Edition Professional Scenarios: The upgraded Master Edition introduces specialized capabilities spanning legal due diligence, litigation trial outlines, bank statement auditing, public bidding and client acquisition, similar case big-data analysis and prediction, listed company announcement retrieval, and comprehensive investment/M&A structuring-covering the full lifecycle of investigation, litigation prep, business development, and corporate finance.

Open-Sourcing 70 Self-developed Legal AI Skills: Fostering Co-Creation

In a bold move toward ecosystem openness, Zhihe AI simultaneously open-sourced 70 legal AI skills developed entirely in-house by the Zhihe AI Skill Center. Available to legal practitioners and developers worldwide, these skills are open for study, practical deployment, and collaborative co-building.

Luckie Hong emphasized that open-sourcing is designed to invite peers, end-users, and software developers to provide active feedback during daily legal practice. With almost a million users, Zhihe is committed to making legal services available to more people who need them.Opening source is also meant to let more legal pros and developers get involved in learning, testing, and building together.

Core Application Scenarios: Driving Real-World Legal Practice

Powered by the Agent 3.5 architecture and 70 open-source AI skills, Zhihe AI seamlessly connects legal sources, matter evidence, and task execution across three core workflows:

Litigation & Trial Preparation: Built for litigation practitioners, the platform structures case facts and issues, automates legal and precedent research, models counter-arguments, and generates evidence lists and trial outlines-dynamically adjusting strategies as new evidence emerges.

M&A & Deal Execution: Designed for enterprise and deal teams, the system generates due diligence plans, flags transactional risks, assists with contract drafting and review, and tracks closing timelines, keeping analysis synced as commercial terms evolve.

Corporate Legal Operations: Tailored for in-house legal counsel, Zhihe AI manages continuous operational tasks-from contract reviews and post-signing compliance to dispute resolution and regulatory inquiry responses-eliminating the need to rebuild context for every new matter.

Capital Momentum and Market Validation

In August 2026, Zhihe AI completed an eight-figure RMB (multi-million USD) Series A funding round led by DT Capital, with follow-on participation from Shanghai Minhang Financial Investment Development Co. and early backers.



“The legal industry exhibits exceptionally high data density and clear willingness to pay,” said Ye Weigang, founding partner of DT Capital.“Zhihe's 12 years of accumulated proprietary data and established domain trust cannot be replicated overnight through raw computing power alone.”

Pioneering the Frontier: Global Innovation and Localized Infrastructure



In discussions surrounding the evolution of global legal AI, leading innovators such as Harvey have highlighted the critical importance of project context and memory-empowering AI agents to inherit complex case backgrounds and lawyer preferences. Zhihe AI Agent 3.5 shares this core technological vision, embedding sophisticated long-term and cross-project memory capabilities into its foundational architecture.



At the same time, Zhihe AI introduces a tailored approach addressing regional market demands and strict data governance:





Jurisdictional & Market Alignment: While global benchmarks often optimize for English-language common law jurisdictions, Zhihe AI is specifically architected to support civil law frameworks and the distinct operational habits of the broader regional legal ecosystem. On-Premises Sovereignty & Ecosystem Openness: To meet strict corporate confidentiality standards, Zhihe AI complements its cloud capabilities with robust on-premises deployment options. Additionally, by open-sourcing 70 proprietary legal AI skills, Zhihe enables legal professionals and developers worldwide to collaboratively build on its framework.



Rather than simply replicating overseas paradigms, Zhihe AI is focused on proving how advanced legal infrastructure can deeply integrate into diverse regulatory, linguistic, and enterprise environments.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Company: Shanghai Intelligeast Network Technology Co., Ltd (Zhihe AI) Contact Person: Liya Yan Email:... Website: Telephone: +86-15901754712 City: Shanghai, China